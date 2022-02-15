Hoag Named One of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2022 by Healthgrades

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has once again been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2022.

Hoag has received this designation for 11 consecutive years (2012 through 2022) and remains the only Orange County hospital in the Top 50.

“As one of the top hospitals in the nation, Hoag is honored to be recognized by Healthgrades for its clinical excellence and consistently delivering superior outcomes,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “We are beyond grateful to our physicians, staff members and volunteers who are committed to our patients and providing a level of personalized care that is unsurpassed in Orange County.”

Healthgrades selected its list of top performing hospitals for exhibiting clinical excellence across a range of conditions and procedures, and consistently delivering superior outcomes.

Specifically, the recipients of America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award have achieved the highest clinical quality year over year for at least nine consecutive years, placing them in the top one percent in the nation.

For a complete list of all recipients, please visit: www.healthgrades.com.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 460,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers.

In the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county’s best hospitals in a local newspaper survey.

Visit www.hoag.org for more information.