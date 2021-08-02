Newport Beach Chamber’s ‘Wake Up! Newport’ Returns with Live Event Aug. 5

Share this:

For the first time in more than a year, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly “Wake Up! Newport” breakfast meeting in person on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.

A complimentary continental breakfast is available from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., followed by a program 7:45 to 8:30 a.m.

This month’s program is a Public Safety Update from Orange County Sheriff/Coroner Don Barnes. He’ll be discussing national threats including terrorism, trafficking and cybercrimes, police reform proposals, the prevalence of fentanyl in our community, and other topics.

Sheriff Barnes was elected the 13th Sheriff-Coroner for Orange County in November, 2018. He began his law enforcement career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in 1989. With three decades of service to the people of Orange County, Sheriff Barnes is well versed in the public safety needs of Orange County residents.

As Sheriff, Don Barnes is leading initiatives aimed at reducing the prevalence of drugs in our neighborhoods, enhancing school safety, mitigating the impacts of homelessness, and advocating for the restoration of accountability to our criminal justice system.

The Wake Up! Newport event is free, but please make reservations for food and seating considerations.

Visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/august-wake-up-newport-public-safety-update-with-o-c-sheriff-don-barnes for more information and to register for the event.