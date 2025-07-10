Newport Beach Chefs to Serve Cuisine for Charity at the Annual Festival of Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club

Talented chefs from throughout Orange County including Newport Beach, along with other popular food service providers plus wine and libation sponsors, are set to participate in the 2025 edition of the Annual Festival of Chefs on Sunday, July 27 on the spacious lawn areas at the Newport Beach Country Club.

The event benefits KidWorks, a 30-year-old Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

The Festival of Chefs has become known as one of the top food and wine events of the year due to the impressive list of participating chefs and restaurants.

The Host Chef is Graeme Blair, Executive Chef, Newport Beach Country Club.

Said Chef Blair, “We are fortunate to work in a privileged community here in Newport Beach. It’s wonderful to see that our members and owners are so supportive of causes like KidWorks. As staff members at the Club, we want to follow their lead and give back, too. It’s the right thing to do.”

The list of food providers from Newport Beach includes: Balboa Bay Resort & Club – Prabeen Prathapa and Bert Agor Jr, Blue Water Grill – Adrian Bastida, Cannery Seafood of the Pacific – Kevin Jones, Jason Yamaguchi, Chef/Owner of Konpa Nikkei in Corona del Mar, Marriott Newport Beach–Jonathan Stanley, Muldoon’s Irish Pub – Dan Cherri, Pendry Newport Beach – Ben Martinek, Renaissance Newport Beach – Paul Bauer, Shady Canyon – Simon Lewis, The Winery – Yvon Goetz, and Vivante – Michael Nirtaut and Javier Soriano.

For more information including a complete list of chefs and wineries, and for tickets, visit https://kidworksoc.org/chefs.