Newport Beach City Council Approves Cultural Arts Grants

The Newport Beach City Council has awarded Cultural Arts Grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to six nonprofit organizations at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 9.

Cultural Arts Grants are awarded each year to qualified organizations with strong projects that enhance arts education and community programs for the citizens of Newport Beach.

The 2020-2021 Cultural Arts Grants, recommended by the City Arts Commission and approved by the Newport Beach City Council, are scheduled to be presented at the City Arts Commission meeting on Thursday, May 13.

The Cultural Atts Grants recipients are:

Arts & Learning Conservatory

Backhausdance

Baroque Music Festival

Laguna Playhouse

Pacific Symphony

South Coast Repertory

In order to qualify for a grant, each organization proposed specific arts education/enrichment programs to implement during the 2021-2022 season. Only arts organizations are eligible; grants are not awarded to individual artists.

Arts organizations must propose projects/programs for funding that directly benefit children and adults living in Newport Beach, and schools only within the City’s geographic boundaries. Collaborative events, such as public performances or programs implemented in conjunction with the City of Newport Beach are also eligible for grants.

The Arts Commission funds only arts projects/programs, not general operating expenses.

The Newport Beach Arts Commission strives to satisfy as many grant requests as possible, but due to budget constraints are often limited on how many arts organizations can obtain grants, and the size of the grants.

For more details on the program, visit the Cultural Arts website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts

The City Arts Commission is comprised of seven members, appointed by the Newport Beach City Council, to act in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to artistic, aesthetic, cultural, and historical aspects of Newport Beach. The City Arts Commission provides various arts programs and events for the cultural enrichment of our community, including visual, educational and performing arts.