Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum at OSIS Senior Center Sept. 18

The Corona del Mar Residents Association and Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum focused on issues that affect Corona del Mar residents and businesses.

This event supports the mission of both organizations to provide information to and advocate for their respective members.

This event, open to all Newport Beach residents and businesses, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at OASIS Senior Center at 801 Narcissus Ave. in Corona del Mar. A Candidate reception with refreshments begins at 5:30 p.m. in the OASIS courtyard. The moderated Q&A panel starts at 6:15 p.m. in the OASIS auditorium.

All six qualified City Council candidates plan to attend: District 1 – Michelle Barto and Nancy Scarbrough; District 5 – Noah Blom (Incumbent) and Jeff Herdman; and District 7 – Miles Patricola and Sara Weber.

The Corona del Mar Election Forum will feature in-depth and rapid-response questions presented in a unique and engaging format, moderated by the hosts of Good Morning Newport (Riley Hayes and Alex Crawford).

This is an opportunity to learn about the candidates who wish to lead our City for the next four years.

Visit www.CdMRA.org to register for this event. Admission is free.

The Corona del Mar Residents Association volunteers have worked to advocate for Corona del Mar residents on issues and opportunities that affect their quality of life for over 37 years.

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce has enjoyed serving as a strategic community resource for over 60 years, dedicated to developing the local business environment and enhancing the quality of life for Corona del Mar.