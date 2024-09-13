Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidate Forum Sept. 23

Share this:

Speak Up Newport has been sponsoring City Council Candidates Forums for more than 30 years. This year there are six candidates for three seats on the City Council.

City Council candidates include:

District 1: Michelle Barto and Nancy Scarbrough

District 5: Noah Blom (Incumbent) and Jeff Herdman

District 7: Miles Patricola and Sara Weber.

The forum will be at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., on Monday, Sept. 23. Reception hosted by the Bungalow Restaurant is 5:15 to 6 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The program will also be broadcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com to register for the Zoom webinar. No registration required for live event.