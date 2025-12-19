Newport Beach City Council Honors City Manager Grace Leung Upon Her Retirement

At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Council honored outgoing City Manager Grace Leong, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“Before I read the proclamation, I want to take a moment to offer a few personal words about our city manager, Grace Leung,” said outgoing Mayor Joe Stapleton. “Grace has guided Newport Beach through some of the most challenging and transformative years in the city’s history. Her steadfast leadership, calm under pressure and deep commitment to our community have left a lasting impact on every department and every neighborhood in our city.”

Mayor Stapleton noted that Leung is “the person you want to be in charge when decisions are difficult, when stakes are high and the team needs clear direction. She has approached every challenge with professionalism, empathy and a genuine desire to make Newport Beach better than she found it.”

With that, Mayor Stapleton read the proclamation.

“Whereas Grace Lee Young, hired as Newport Beach City Manager on September 4, 2018, bringing more than two decades of public service experience in municipal administration, finance and budgeting under Grace’s leadership, Newport Beach consistently maintained balanced budgets and high levels of service while reducing future debt and investing in long term infrastructure. She improved organizational efficiency, elevated customer service and advanced priorities in public safety, technology innovation.”

Mayor Stapleton’s proclamation listed many of Leung’s accomplishments, including managing the city’s response to the pandemic, guiding wildfire preparedness improvements following the January 2025, Los Angeles wildfires, and overseeing general planned updates to address state housing mandates.

“Leung oversaw major projects such as the development of Lido fire station number two, the junior lifeguard facility, sunset view park and the pedestrian bridge,” read Mayor Stapleton. Also new pickleball amenities, an ADA accessible playground, and the Newport Bay trash interceptor.

“Grace directed key initiatives such as lower harbor dredging program, which is going on right now, and strengthening of the harbor department operations, the city’s response to homelessness, and partnerships for the Costa Mesa bridge shelter and a permanent supportive housing facility, the implementation of trash and recycling services to meet new state mandates and enhancing Information Technology Service and strengthening cyber security initiatives,” read Mayor Stapleton.

Mayor Stapleton noted that outside of work, Leung enjoys reading, exploring new restaurants, traveling, line dancing, watching her Niners win, and spending time with her family.

“Now therefore, I Joe Stapleton, the mayor of the city of Newport Beach, on behalf of the entire city council, thanks Grace for her exceptional service. I wish her well in retirement, and proclaim December 9, 2025 as Grace Leung day.

Next, Councilmember Robyn Grant told Leung that “your business acumen and your skills have brought this city to levels that it had not ever seen before. I have been very proud to serve with you, and you’ll be very missed by not only people on the council, but by our residents. And I just want to thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our city.”

“I want to echo that as well,” said Councilmember Erik Weigand. “It’s been an honor working with you. Cool, calm, collected is who you are. Being a city manager can be a thankless job. The city will move on to the future knowing that you left us in a better place than you found it.”

Then it came time for Leung to address the city council.

“I’m just filled with so much gratitude. I look back on these seven years as city manager for Newport Beach, and I just feel so fortunate to have gotten to know and work with so many amazing people throughout this whole time. And it really starts with the City Council,” said Leung. “I have the utmost admiration for the work that you do, the leadership and dedication you have all provided to us, and I know at great sacrifice for your own lives in order for the betterment of this community, and it’s really your vision and leadership that helps the staff do the excellent work that they do.”

Leung then thanked her staff, whom she said do all the work.

“Day after day, want to reach the highest level of service, and they do it day in and day out,” said Leung. “Every single thing that’s come in, we roll up our sleeves and figure out how do we get through it? How do we tackle it and get better and do better and do right by Newport Beach.”

She said that being the City Manager for Newport Beach is the highlight of her career.

Now, seven years older, I leave a little heavier, a little more gray hair, but I also leave more confident, stronger and happier as I go on to my next chapter. I’m just so grateful for everybody in helping me become a better person through this journey.”

Leung also received commendations from Representative Dave Min, Assemblymember Diane Dixon, Senator Tony Strickland, and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.