Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on May 13 Debating Locations of a New Police Station

Where should the city’s new police station be located?

At a recent Newport Beach City Council meeting the Council decided to study locating a new police station in the Civic Center Park adjacent to City Hall. Since that meeting there has been a lot of community discussion over that decision.

At the next Speak Up Newport meeting on Wednesday, May 13, Mayor Pro Tem Noah Blom and Former Mayor Keith Curry present the pros and cons of such a move in an expanded format that could not be accommodated at a City Council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Blom, as a member of the City Council Committee recommending the action, will present the reasons for doing so.

Former Mayor Curry will present his reasons on why he believes such a move is ill advised.

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-site production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.