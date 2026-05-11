Lido Theater in Newport Beach Honored with Prestigious Preservation Award by Art Deco Society

Growing up in Huntington Beach and later Newport Beach, there were four classic movie theaters (call them art houses) my friends and I frequented where nostalgia met Hollywood: Surf Theater in Huntington Beach, Balboa Theater near the Balboa Fun Zone, Port Theater in Corona del Mar, and Lido Theater near Lido Marina Village.

The Surf Theater and Balboa Theater were shuttered long ago, and Port Theater has morphed into an upscale movie palace with couches and a full bar.

The 520 seat Lido Theater, which opened in 1939, showed first run films as well as revivals and served as one of the venues use by the Newport Beach Film Festival until 2019, when theater owner Fritz Duda Company – which purchased the theater in 1986 – closed the venue for a much-needed renovation.

In October 2024, Fritz Duda Company unveiled a major restoration project that took five years to complete.

The extensive restoration included new seating, lighting, carpet, and a larger stage framed by a new red velvet waterfall curtain. The new exterior color palette was uncovered as the original shade of the stucco when the theater was built.

Also restored were the original box office, movie poster cases, the lobby and concession stand, the marquee with neon lighting, and an art deco neon starburst that greets visitors at the entrance. The restrooms were also restored, including a pink sitting parlor in the ladies’ room off the lobby, which was requested by Oscar-winning actress Bette Davis, who lived nearby when the theater first opened.

Mahogany doors and other decorative woodwork were refinished. Added back from the original design were new brass and copper finishes, along with cream-colored paint with subtle silver sparkles that can be seen in the lobby and staircase. The lobby and restrooms also boast restored Catalina-style tile, revered at the time for its colorful hand-painted beauty. The original terrazzo entry was also preserved.

Lido Theater’s auditorium walls were also refreshed, with its murals depicting underwater ocean scenes that appear to glow when the house lights dim. The classic balcony also remains a unique feature not found in modern theaters.

Now, the Lido Theater has been honored with a 2026 Preservation Award by The Art Deco Society of California—one of only two restored buildings to be given the prestigious award this year.

The annual Art Deco Preservation Awards recognize a commitment to preserving California buildings, art, and culture from the Art Deco era. The award was recently presented to Lido Theater project designer Margee Drews and project manager John Loper on behalf of owner, Fritz Duda Company, at the 41st Annual Art Deco Preservation Ball at The Hibernia in San Francisco.

The Lido Theater was designed by architect Clifford A. Balch, known for his Art Deco theaters, and was built by The Griffith Company, a firm that made significant contributions to the development of Newport Beach.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized for the preservation and meticulous restoration of the Lido Theater,” said owner Fritz Duda in a press statement. “As one of the most notable theaters in Southern California, The Lido and its Art Deco design allow guests to step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood.”

The Art Deco Society of California is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 by architectural historian Michael Crowe and other preservationists in the San Francisco Bay Area. The mission of the organization is to increase public awareness of the Art Deco era through the preservation and promotion of its art, architecture, music, design,

When The Lido Theater restoration was unveiled, Newport Beach native and movie producer Joseph “McG” Nichol was announced as the new operator, through his company River Jetty Restaurant Group, which also owns A Restaurant, CdM Restaurant, and several other restaurants.

The venue now offers the community a mix of movies, live entertainment, and rentals for corporate events and private parties.

The Lido Theater is located in Via Lido Plaza at 3459 Via Lido in Newport Beach. For more information or a schedule of upcoming movies and live events, visit www.thelidotheater.com.