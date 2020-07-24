Newport Beach City Council Meeting Preview for July 28, 2020

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 4 p.m. with a Closed Session and reconvening at 5 p.m. for the Regular Meeting.

The 5 p.m. start date was agreed to earlier this year. The council meetings previously began at 7 p.m. and often ran late into the night depending on the agenda items, so the 5 p.m. start time was deemed better both for council members and members of the public who stayed up late to comment on agenda items.

There are 18 items on the July 28 agenda, including 12 on the Consent Calendar plus three public hearings and three current items.

Among the Consent Calendar items:

Approve a contract with Arts Orange County to Manage Phase VI of the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park for a total amount not to exceed $91,436.00. The ten sculptures in Phase V of the Sculpture Exhibition were installed this month and will be on display for two years. The ten sculptures in Phase IV are scheduled to be removed next year, to be replaced by ten new sculptures that will make up Phase VI.

Review and Approve the Visit Newport Beach, Inc. FY 2021 & FY 2022 Destination Business Plan and Budgets, and FY 2020 Performance Standards Report.

Confirmation of Voting Delegate and Alternates for the 2020 League of California Cities Annual Conference October 7through 9, 2020. Designate Council Member Joy Brenner to be the Voting Delegate and the remainder of the City Council to be the Alternate Voting Delegates at the League of California Cities Conference.

Current Business includes Temporary Adjustment to the City Council Seating Arrangement Due to Social Distancing Guidelines, Evaluation of John Wayne Airport Fixed Base Operator Proposals, and a Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update from city staff and council members.

To view a complete City Council Meeting agenda with Staff Reports, visit https://newportbeach.legistar1.com/newportbeach/meetings/2020/7/2485_A_City_Council_20-07-28_Agenda.pdf?id=75524187-719c-4432-a5c5-260444c68cd9.

Public Information to Participate in the Meeting

Given the health risks associated with COVID-19, the City of Newport Beach has decided to not have City Council Chambers open to the public for this meeting. As a member of the public, if you would like to participate in this meeting, you can participate by submitting your questions and comments in writing for City Council consideration by sending them to the City Clerk at [email protected] To give the City Council adequate time to review your questions and comments, please submit your written comments by Monday, July 27, 2020, at 5 p.m.

Members of the public can participate in this meeting telephonically. The meeting will be viewable on NBTV and live streamed on the City’s website. If you are watching the meeting on NBTV or via the live stream, during the meeting, phone numbers for the public to call and to comment on specific agenda items will be posted on the screen. When you call, you will be placed on hold until it is your turn to speak. Please note that only twenty (20) people can remain on hold at a time. If you call in to speak on an item and the line is busy, please call back after a few moments. The City will ensure that it allows enough time per item for everyone to call in to comment. Callers have three minutes to give their comments.

The Council meeting is also usually live-streamed in the Community Room next to the Council chambers. Chairs are placed at socially-distancing positions for the public to be seated, and a podium with microphone is available for the public to use to comment on the agenda items. Face coverings are required when in the Community Room.

Please know that it is important for the City to allow public participation at this meeting. If you are unable to participate in the meeting via the process set forth above, please contact the City Clerk at (949) 644-3005 or [email protected], and she will attempt to accommodate you.

Meetings are held in the City Council Chambers, located at 100 Civic Center Dr.