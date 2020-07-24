Local YMCA Offers Child Care for Fall School Semester

Share this:

YMCA of Orange County will offer childcare for children kindergarten through eighth grade at over 40 sites throughout Orange County, including the Mariners Elementary YMCA at 2100 Mariners Drive in Newport Beach, to meet the needs of working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes on the heels of California’s announcement to begin the 2020–2021 school year 100 percent online with distance learning.

YMCAOC will offer full- or part-time options for parents and provide distance learning and homework support, enrichment activities, clubs, physical education/outdoor play, Science Technology Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M), plus morning and afternoon healthy snacks.

“While there is a public health crisis it is imperative to keep our schools safe. Families should not have to choose between their children’s development and education and parental livelihoods and household health. We know this new format of schooling will have a major impact on families, especially working families, and we want them to know that if and when they need support and/or child care, we are here to help meet that need,” said Jeff McBride, CEO of YMCAOC. “We are happy to serve those parents who have the opportunity to continue working or return to work this fall; and to give children the best possible environment to be safe, while continuing to learn, socialize and have fun as well.”

As the largest licensed childcare provider in Orange County, YMCAOC continues to work closely with the Orange County Health Care Agency, and follows all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, to provide the safest environment possible for all children.

Each child will be checked with a contactless temperature thermometer daily. Face coverings are required for kids during check-in, check out and during times when social distancing cannot be maintained. Parents of children attending a childcare center are not permitted inside the classroom and are required to wear a face covering when checking in and out their child.

Parents also need to confirm health statements prior to daily sign-in and to take other precautionary steps. Children exhibiting any signs of illness cannot be accepted.

YMCAOC’s Child and Youth Development staff is maintaining intensified cleaning protocols to ensure that all door handles, surfaces, supplies, activities equipment and other areas and items are sanitized throughout the day and overnight. Outdoor activities will also incorporate physical distancing—such as tag with pool noodles and distanced group exercise activities. Additionally, room dividers allow for stable groups of 10 children to be in a room while maintaining safe physical distancing.

To learn more about YMCAOC’s current safety policies and procedures, please visit ymcaoc.org/safety.

Full-time and part-time options available. To ensure a spot in the program, please complete the registration process by visiting ymcaoc.org/fall2020.