Newport Beach City Manager Update

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles were a stark reminder of the importance of community preparedness in the face of natural disasters. In such events, emergency services may be overwhelmed and immediate assistance might not be readily available. This is where the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, managed by the Newport Beach Fire Department, plays a vital role.

Established in 1999, the Newport Beach CERT program has trained more than 1,500 residents to effectively respond during emergencies. CERT volunteers are educated in essential skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. This training empowers you to assist yourself, your family, neighbors and the broader community in an emergency.

Classes are taught by the City’s CERT coordinator, Newport Beach firefighters, lifeguards and guest subject-matter experts.

By joining CERT, you become a crucial part of our City’s resilience strategy. Your involvement enhances our collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. In addition, CERT volunteers often engage in promoting disaster preparedness across Newport Beach, ensuring that our community remains vigilant and ready.

Space is still available for the Spring session that begins on April 29. To learn more about the CERT program and the upcoming training sessions, please visit the Newport Beach Fire Department’s webpage at newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department.

If you would like a disaster preparedness presentation and more information tailored to your specific community or homeowners association, please contact our Disaster Preparedness Line at (949) 644-3112 or email us at nbCERT@nbfd.net. The City is ready to provide resources and training to help ensure your neighborhood is prepared.

NBPD to Target Illegal School Bus Passing

In a special campaign that will run through early June, the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) will be conducting enhanced enforcement targeting drivers who illegally pass by stopped school buses. Motorists who fail to obey school bus laws can put children in serious danger. Officers will be monitoring bus routes and utilizing a variety of tactics to identify violators.

Penalties for illegally passing a school bus can be severe, including fines up to $500, license suspension and potential jail time. The department urges all motorists to exercise extreme vigilance around school buses and obey the following laws:

When a school bus displays flashing yellow lights, this means it is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Drivers must slow down and prepare to stop.

When the red lights start flashing and the stop arm extends, drivers traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop at least 20 feet away from the bus.

Drivers must not proceed until the red lights stop flashing and the stop arm retracts. Even if you don’t see children, there may be children preparing to cross.

The NBPD is committed to keeping our children safe. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution around school buses and avoid distractions that could lead to a tragic incident.

Newport Bay Trash Interceptor

Newport Beach City Councilmembers, alongside state and county elected officials, gathered on Friday, March 7, for a celebratory ribbon-cutting event to mark the launch of the groundbreaking Newport Bay Trash Interceptor.

This cutting-edge system will remove much of the floating trash and debris from a major tributary, stopping pollution before it reaches the pristine Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, Newport Harbor, and our beloved beaches.

Strategically positioned in the San Diego Creek, just upstream from the nature preserve, this $5.5 million system is designed to intercept up to 80 percent of floating debris from the creek. With rainfall bringing in anywhere from 100 to 500 tons of trash annually through San Diego Creek, this innovative solution is set to vastly improve our local waterways.

Inspired by a successful project in Baltimore Harbor, the Trash Interceptor operates on a floating platform that adapts to tide levels. Anchored to the creek bottom with guide piles, it features a large, 14-foot spinning wheel powered by river currents and solar energy, seamlessly driving a conveyor belt to collect debris.

Here’s how it works:

A boom system directs floating trash toward the Interceptor.

A spinning rake gathers debris and feeds it onto the conveyor belt.

The conveyor belt transports the trash into a collection container.

Once full, the container glides along a short rail system to be picked up by a standard trash truck.

The Trash Interceptor will work with the City’s existing trash-reduction strategies, including floating skimmers, trash booms, and catch basin collection systems. Together, these efforts will significantly reduce pollution and help protect Newport Beach’s stunning coastal environment.

Thank you to everyone who attended the ceremony, and in particular the funding partners who helped bring this project to life: the City of Newport Beach, the State of California, the State Department of Water Resources, the Ocean Protection Council, the Orange County Transportation Authority, and Help Your Harbor/Surfrider Foundation. Special thanks as well goes to Jilk Heavy Construction, Inc. for bringing this vision to reality, and CR&R, which is donating pickup service.

With this state-of-the-art system in place, Newport Beach is taking a big step toward a cleaner, healthier coastline.

Fire Department Addresses Buck Gully Vegetation, Home Hardening

Two significant projects are now underway in the Buck Gully Nature Reserve to enhance fire resilience.

With grant funding secured last year, the Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) is establishing 100 feet of defensible space along the Buck Gully perimeter, from Poppy Lane to San Joaquin. An additional initiative approved by the City Council on February 11 will remove invasive species, clear dead vegetation and plant native, firewise-supportive species to strengthen the area’s natural fire resistance.

Beyond these environmental improvements, the NBFD is conducting an extensive public education effort aimed at home hardening. The primary focus is on establishing five-foot non-combustible perimeters around homes to prevent ember ignition. Residents are also encouraged to upgrade their home vents to reduce ember intrusion, a critical factor in preventing structure fires.

The NBFD offers free home assessments to support homeowners, providing expert guidance on fire risk mitigation. The department’s goal is to empower the community to help prevent wilderness fires from escalating into urban fires.

Additionally, the department recently created a video featuring Councilmember Sara J. Weber to highlight the importance of home hardening. We encourage residents to watch the video to learn valuable strategies for enhancing wildfire resilience.

Registration for City Summer Camps Now Open

Get ready to “ride the wave” of summer fun at Camp Newport, with hundreds of enriching full and half-day camps across Newport Beach.

Hit the waves in surf and bodyboarding camps or dive into local marine life with ocean adventure programs. Set sail with OCC Sailing & Seamanship or paddle out in a beach camp. Harness skills in active camps like soccer, futsal, pickleball and more. Unleash your inner rockstar, thespian, chef, scientist, or artist in our STEM-focused and creative arts camps.

Secure your spot by April 10 for a 10 percent or more discount on most camps. Visit www.CampNewport.com.

Newport Beach Students Invited to Apply for College Scholarships

The city is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors and transfer students who can earn up to $700 for educational expenses. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 7, at 5 p.m.

The City’s Ackerman Scholarship Program was established to assist qualified students in obtaining a higher education. Funds for the program are provided through an endowment from the Ackerman Trust. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, laboratory and/or academic fees. This year there will be seven $700 scholarships awarded.

Students must meet both criteria A and B:

Be a child residing in Newport Beach OR be a child of a regular, full-time Newport Beach City employee. Graduate from a high school in 2025 and are accepted to attend an accredited two-year community college or four-year college or university OR are transferring from a two-year community college to an accredited four-year college or university in Fall 2025; AND have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

The criteria used for selection includes financial need, scholastic standing, school or community leadership, school and/or extracurricular activities, and career and life plans.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 7 at 5 p.m. Apply here: www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/human-resources/scholarship-program.

NBPD Offers Spring Break Safety Reminders

As spring break approaches, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds everyone to stay safe while you are having fun!

Whether you’re hitting the beach, exploring the city, or just enjoying time off, remember to be mindful of your surroundings, follow local laws, and look out for one another. Our officers will be out and about to help ensure a safe and enjoyable break for all.

Attention Artists: Apply Now for the 58th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition

Calling all painters, sculptors, photographers and mixed media artists: Enter your art in the 58th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, a juried art competition that presents the opportunity for artists to show and sell their artwork to the public in a one-day exhibit.

Categories include paintings (oils, acrylic, watercolor), drawings (ink, pencil, charcoal), photography and 3D Art (sculpture and 3D mixed media).

The Art Exhibition will take place on Saturday, June 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center. The final deadline for entries is May 9 at 11 p.m. To apply, create a free account at www.callforentry.org. For questions, please call (949) 717-3802 or email arts@newportbeachca.gov.