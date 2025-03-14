KidWorks’ Pickleball for a Purpose Event Returns April 3 to The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club

The newest edition of KidWorks’ Women’s Pickleball for a Purpose event is set to return to the pickleball courts at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club on Thursday, April 3 from 10:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The highly successful fundraising initiative is the brainchild of KidWorks Women, a women’s volunteer auxiliary that supports the transformative work of 30-year-old nonprofit KidWorks as it provides students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

Last year, the popular event raised nearly $80,000, a record for the event. Proceeds supported the KidWorks College and Career Programs, which prepares first-generation college students for higher education beyond high school and includes the nonprofit’s College Apps Academy, Campus Crash, along with engagement with KidWorks college counselors, care packages for its college students, and more.

Over the last four years, the KidWorks Pickleball event has raised over $300,000 .

The success of the tournament largely depends upon sponsorships, which are available now. Contact KidWorks Director of Philanthropy Lisa Gels at lisa.gels@kidworksoc.org or (714) 834-9400 x126.

“As a KidWorks Pickleball sponsor, you are helping to place students on a direct path towards college success,” said Gels.

“Your support ensures our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides. “Activities like our College Apps Academy, Campus Crash and mentorship programs are designed to prepare first generation, low-income students on their journey towards college success.”

The 2025 event committee members from Newport Beach are chair Debbie Trammell, along with Holly Anderson, Wendy Hafer Cox, Heather Gaughan, Beth Hallett, Lori Junkins, Susie Luer, Kirsten Minasian, Sharon Rinker, Sharon Roy, Jill Schriber, Leslie Seidner (a member of the KidWorks Advisory Council), plus Kathy Ursini, and Kyle Team, also a KidWorks Advisory Council member. Other event committee members are Janet DiChiro, C.C. Knowles, and Susan Machado, all of Corona del Mar, and Betsy Flint of Laguna Hills.

To learn more about the upcoming event, please visit www.kidworksoc.org/pickleball.

About KidWorks: Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks makes an 18-year commitment to its students walking with students from Pre-K through B.A.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.