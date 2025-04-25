Newport Beach City Manager Update

By Grace Leung, Newport Bech City Manager

On Friday, April 11, the Newport Beach Police Department celebrated and honored sworn and civilian staff for exceptional service and acts of heroism during the 2024 calendar year.

The 52nd Annual Police Appreciation Luncheon event, a moving and inspiring ceremony held at the Pendry Newport Beach, was attended by more than 500 community members, elected officials, and families of NBPD officers and staff.

Each year, award nominations are submitted to committees in each award category. Nominees are evaluated by the committees and recommendations are submitted to the Chief of Police for consideration.

Please join me in congratulating the officers and civilian staff recognized for outstanding service:

Officer Zach Varela, 2024 Officer of the Year.

Sergeant Alex Maslin, 2024 Sworn Supervisor of the Year.

Parking Control Supervisor Matthew Kerman, 2024 Civilian Supervisor of the Year.

Police IT Analyst David Fattal, 2024 Civilian of the Year.

Volunteer Joel Gerson, 2024 Volunteer of the Year.

Lifesaving awards, for exceptional rescue actions, were presented to the following officers: Ricardo Adame, Kyle Cameron, Tony Gallegos, Joshua Granger, Ragan Grego, Jack McMannis, Michael Querry, Roberto Salcedo, Bernadette Sanchez, Jonathan Sunshine, Heather Thomson and Salvador Torres.

Awards of merit, for acts of bravery and exceptional service to the community, were presented to the following officers: Cynthia Carter, Daniel Chavez and Bill Hume.

Thank you to our event host, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the event sponsors.

Congratulations to all those recognized at this year’s ceremony – and thank to you all the sworn and civilian members of our Police Department team for your ongoing service and commitment to community safety.

Regional CERT Drill Highlights Volunteer Readiness, Coordination

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs from Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach joined forces for a regional disaster response drill simulating a major earthquake and multi-agency coordination.

The exercise, held at Newport Beach’s fire training facility at Fire Station 7, tested the skills and collaboration of volunteers from the three neighboring cities. The drill scenario involved an earthquake that overwhelmed first responders, prompting CERT teams to mobilize in support of emergency operations.

The drill included a variety of hands-on training stations. Volunteers conducted light search and rescue inside a fog-filled training tower, locating and removing simulated victims under low-visibility conditions. Another group responded to a simulated mass casualty incident, providing triage and basic medical care in a disaster environment.

Participants also learned how to operate within a CERT command post, managing radio communication, documentation and team coordination. Volunteers practiced extinguishing small fires using portable extinguishers under the guidance of fire personnel.

The event served as a skills refresher and a demonstration of regional collaboration. By training side-by-side, CERT members from the three cities strengthened their ability to work together in the event of an actual disaster.

CERT programs are designed to educate and train community members in disaster response so they can assist others when professional responders are delayed or overwhelmed. The tri-city drill emphasized the importance of neighbor-to-neighbor support in large-scale emergencies.

Visit our CERT web page for more information or to learn how to become a CERT volunteer in Newport Beach: www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department.

Free Paper Shredding, E-Waste Disposal, Compost Distribution April 26

On Saturday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to noon the City will host a compost, e-waste and document shredding event for Newport Beach residents at the City Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave.

On-site document shredding and electronic waste drop-off will be available. Please remove batteries from electronic devices. Free bagged compost will be provided while supplies last.

For questions, email pwinfo@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3055.

Slurry Sealing Program

Maintaining high-quality streets is a top priority for the City of Newport Beach. One of the most important tools we use to preserve and extend the life of our roadways is slurry sealing — a preventative maintenance treatment that protects the pavement from weather, water and wear.

We understand that many residents have questions about slurry sealing: how it works, why it’s needed, and when it will take place in their neighborhoods.

Slurry sealing is a smart investment that helps us avoid more costly repairs down the road and ensures that our streets remain safe, smooth and in good condition.

To ensure every residential street is maintained on a consistent basis, the City uses a planned, seven-year rotation schedule for slurry sealing. This regular cycle helps prevent deterioration and maximizes the lifespan of our roadways.

The process may involve temporary closures and detours, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation when slurry seal crews are working in your area.

For more information and updates on this year’s slurry seal program, please visit: www.newportbeachca.gov/slurryseal.

Come ‘Touch a Truck’ May 17 at Peninsula Park

In celebration of National Public Works Week, please join us for this year’s “Touch a Truck” event on Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Peninsula Park.

Parking is available in the Balboa Pier parking lot.

It will be a hands-on opportunity to get up close to heavy trucks and equipment — and learn how they are used to keep Newport Beach well maintained.

The first hour, from 9 to 10 a.m., will be quiet with no honking or lights for those with sensitive ears or eyes.

The TK Burgers and Kona Ice trucks will be onsite with food and beverages for purchase.

City Honors Critical Work of Public Safety Dispatchers

In the world of emergency response, Newport Beach’s public safety dispatchers are the vital first link in the chain of assistance.

These unseen heroes answer every 911 call with professionalism, compassion and grace under pressure. They guide frantic callers, relay critical information to field responders, and remain calm in a crisis.

This week, the Newport Beach Fire Department proudly joined in the national recognition of Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, celebrating the extraordinary dispatchers who help keep our city safe.

As part of the recognition, the Newport Beach Firefighters’ Association donated lunch for dispatchers, and the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation donated custom tumblers as a token of gratitude.

Welcome to Newport Beach 2025’s Lifeguard Academy Graduates

The Newport Beach Fire Department is proud to welcome the newest class of rookie lifeguards following the successful completion of the Basic Lifeguard Academy. This intensive program includes more than 100 hours of rigorous training to prepare recruits for the critical responsibility of safeguarding our City’s coastline.

This year’s academy brought together a group of men and women ranging in age from 16 to 32, many of whom are local students from Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Each graduate demonstrated the physical endurance, skill and commitment required to serve as a professional ocean lifeguard.

Now officially part of the Newport Beach Lifeguard Division, these rookies will be on duty throughout the summer season, ready to respond, protect and provide the highest level of service to residents and visitors.

City Debuts Additional Public Parking Payment Options

Residents and visitors have even more flexibility when paying for parking in Newport Beach. The City now offers the choice of four mobile payment apps: ParkMobile, PayByPhone, HotSpot or Park Smarter (IPS).

Getting started is easy: just download your preferred app from the Apple Store or Google Play. When you park, enter the parking zone number (posted on nearby signage) and your vehicle license plate to pay.

With these mobile parking apps, you can add parking time to your session remotely and receive reminders before your time expires.

Important: Be sure to enter your license plate number correctly in the app to avoid receiving a parking citation.

As part of this upgrade, the City is installing new signage at parking locations to help guide users and provide clear, step-by-step instructions for mobile payment.

If you prefer to pay at a machine, that’s still an option; cash and credit card payments are accepted at pay stations throughout Newport Beach.

For more information, visit www.nbca.gov/park or call (949) 524-8915.