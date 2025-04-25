Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents ‘Understanding the Risks of Earthquakes’ with Dr. Lucy Jones April 30

On April 14, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck San Diego County at 10:08 a.m. The epicenter was near Julian, but was felt over a wide region, including Newport Beach.

The timing couldn’t be better for a new series called “Spotlight on Science” presented by the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation. The program features renowned scientists who will shed light on innovative and exciting research in the sciences.

On Wednesday, April 30 at 7 p.m., Dr. Lucy Jones – an expert on earthquakes – will present “California’s Tectonic Activity: Understanding the Risks of Earthquake” at the Newport Beach Public Library’s Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave. in Newport Beach.

According to information from the library, Dr. Jones will delve into the science behind earthquakes, exploring the unique geological features that make California prone to seismic events. She will provide insights into the potential risks and the importance of preparedness.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but attendees need to register at nbplf.foundation/programs/spotlight-on-science as the event will probably sell out.

About Dr. Lucy Jones

Dr. Lucy Jones is the founder and chief scientist of the nonprofit Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, which supports the application of science in the creation of more resilient communities.

With a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Literature from Brown University and a Ph.D. in Geophysics from MIT, she worked as a seismologist at the US Geological Survey for 33 years, where she developed the methodology used for earthquake

advisories in the State of California. She created the Great ShakeOut drill, encompassing over 60 million participants globally in 2019, served as Science Advisor for Seismic Safety for the Mayor of Los Angeles and wrote over 100 published papers on statistical seismology and integrated disaster scenarios.

She has held visiting professorships at University of California (Hitchcock Chair), and University of Oregon (Morse chair).

Dr. Jones is the author of “The Big Ones: How natural disasters have shaped us (and what we can do about them),” published by Doubleday in 2018, and available in seven languages.

Her pioneering science was recognized with numerous awards, including the Samuel J.

Heyman Service to America Medal, the Distinguished Service Award from the US Department of Interior, and public service awards from the American Geophysical Union, Seismological Society of America, Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, Geological Society of America and the American Geosciences Institute

She created and now leads a project to engage climate scientists, social scientists and

musicians in creating music that will inspire action on the climate crisis called Tempo: Music for Climate Action.