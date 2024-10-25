Newport Beach City Manager Update

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The Newport Beach Police Department has begun enforcing a new anti-camping ordinance that took effect on Thursday, October 10, following approval by the City Council last month.

The Newport Beach Municipal Code 10.14.20(A) prohibits all camping in public areas, including sleeping in cars, within Newport Beach city limits. Tents are banned as sleeping structures, as is blocking access to public rights-of-way. Violations can be subject to fines and/or arrest.

To report violations, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717,

Early Voting Now Underway for Nov. 5 Election

With the November 5 election around the corner, we wanted to provide some voting information for Orange County registered voters.

You can vote in person at any Vote Center in Orange County. You can also drop off your ballot at any Vote Center.

Beginning October 7, you can vote at the Registrar of Voters office, 1300 South Grand Avenue, Building C, Santa Ana, and at select Vote Centers.

The Vote Center in the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., will open beginning October 26.

All Vote Centers throughout Orange County will be open from November 2 to November 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on November 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Housing Element Implementation FAQ Now Available

To help provide information regarding the Newport Beach 6th Cycle Housing Element implementation, the City has published a new frequently asked questions (FAQ) page.

Please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/HEFAQ.

Roadway Paving Scheduled Oct. 13 – Nov. 8 on Balboa Blvd.

Road paving operations at Balboa Boulevard, Newport Boulevard, and 32nd Street are scheduled to begin on October 13 and continue through November 8.

The paving will occur along Balboa Boulevard from 16th Street to W. Coast Highway, Newport Boulevard from 21st Street to 30th Street, and 32nd Street between Balboa Boulevard and Marcus Avenue.

To reduce traffic congestion and minimize public disruption, work will be conducted during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Nighttime paving will begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, and will continue for five nights, concluding on Friday morning, October 18. Nighttime working hours are limited from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will include paving Balboa Boulevard (16th Street to 24th Street) and Newport Boulevard (21st Street to 30th Street).

Daytime paving operations will follow, beginning Monday, Oct. 21, and concluding by Friday, Nov. 8. Daytime working hours are limited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include paving Balboa Boulevard (24th Street to W. Coast Highway) and 32nd Street (Balboa Boulevard to Marcus Avenue).

Road and lane closures will take place during working hours. Alternate routes and detours will be provided. Please observe and follow all temporary traffic control signs and personnel. Upon completion of the paving operations, additional work, such as signage, striping, and utility adjustments, are expected to be finalized by December 6.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to improve our streets.

Free Financial Planning Seminars Continue Through Nov. 4

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation is hosting “It’s Your Money!,” a free series of financial workshops that runs through November 4.

The sessions are on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Central Library, Friends Meeting Room, 1000 Avocado Ave. The instructors are local, fee only financial advisors; none of the speakers are licensed to sell any financial products.

For more information and schedule details visit the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation website at nbplf.foundation/programs/financial-literacy-workshops.

General Plan Update

The City is conducting a comprehensive update to Newport Beach’s General Plan, which will help shape the growth and development of the community over the next two decades and beyond. Participation from residents is critical to ensure this document reflects a shared vision for the future needs and aspirations of the city.

In the first phase of the General Plan update, the City gathered input from nearly 6,000 people through public meetings, engagement at various events, and an online survey. Now, as we enter the second phase, we are once again asking for your help.

We invite all Newport Beach residents and stakeholders to share your vision for the future of Newport Beach by joining us at our upcoming community workshops in November and December.

Each workshop will focus on different aspects of the General Plan update:

Recreation and Natural Resources | Thursday, November 14

Coastal Resilience and Safety | Thursday, November 21

Arts & Culture and Historical Resources | Wednesday, December 4

Land Use and Harbor, Bay & Beaches | Thursday, December 5

Visit the Newport Together website at newporttogether.mysocialpinpoint.com to learn more about these upcoming events.

The website also has information on the project timeline, newly updated frequently asked questions, and a resource library that includes a phase one outreach summary. In addition to joining us at an upcoming workshop, please utilize the site’s digital engagement tools to provide your input.

We encourage all residents and stakeholders to participate in the upcoming community workshops to help shape Newport Beach’s future.

Join Us Oct. 26 for Halloween Spooktacular

Come out for the 7th Annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mariners Park & VJ Community Center, 1300 Irvine Ave.

This free community event includes music, a trunk-or-treat area, a haunted walkthrough, carnival games, bounce houses, costume contests, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. Food will be available for purchase from local favorites. Parking is limited, so walking and biking are encouraged.

The costume contest begins at 4:45 p.m. Categories: Spookiest, Funniest, Best Superhero, Best Duo, Best Family, and Dog Costume.

For questions, contact the Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151 or recreation@newportbeachca.gov.