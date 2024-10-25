Pacific Symphony’s 2024-25 Pops Season Kicks Off November 1 and 2 with Broadway Superstar Bernadette Peters

Share this:

She’s received three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But Bernadette Peters is perhaps best known for her starring roles in countless Broadway shows, including “Into the Woods,” “Follies,” “A Little Night music” and “Gypsy.”

On November 1 and 2, Peters comes to Costa Mesa to help the Pacific Symphony kick off their 2024-2025 Pops season.

Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez is looking forward to conducting those concerts and many more on his second season as Pops conductor. The 2023-2024 Pops season was his first with Pacific Symphony, and he called the experience amazing.

“I had so much fun working with the orchestra and the staff, meeting audience members and donors and sponsors, and the guest artists we got to work with. It was a whirlwind of a season,” he said. “And I opened the floodgates and got to know Orange County. It has been fantastic.”

And fantastic is how Lopez-Yañez describes Bernadette Peters.

“She’s such a legendary, well-rounded artist with Broadway film and television credits. Her repertoire suits the symphony so well, it’s a good combination. And she has a personality that connects with audiences. Everything about her is so fun and engaging.”

For the Symphony’s show, Peters will pull from her vast catalogue as well as from her recent highly successful West End debut of “Old Friends,” celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim.

“It’s an experience not to be missed,” enthused Lopez-Yañez, who sets the stage during the first half of the show with musical theater favorites performed by Pacific Symphony, including George Gershwin’s Overture to “Girl Crazy,” George M. Cohan’s “A George M. Cohan Overture,” and music from Jerry Herman’s “Mack & Mabel” and “Hello Dolly.”

Peters’ performance is the first of the seven concerts within Pacific Symphony’s 2024-25 Pops season, which is underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family and is sponsored by PBS SoCal, Avenue of the Arts Hotel, and K-Earth 101 Radio.

The Pops season continues with a Holiday Spectacular starring singer Joss Stone (Dec. 20-21). A Night at the Copa celebrates Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14-15, 2025), followed by Music of Genesis and Phil Collins (March 14-15, 2025).

Ben Folds (April 25-26, 2025) makes his Pacific Symphony debut, and Cirque Goes Broadway with Troupe Vertigo (May 9-10, 2025).

Rounding out the Pops season will be La Vida Loca (June 13-14, 2025) celebrating Latin pop and jazz with special guests.

“As we embark on our second season together, I’m thrilled to share more evenings of great music with our audiences and the incredible musicians of Pacific Symphony,” said Lopez-Yañez.” For me, an orchestra should be a reflection of its community, so it’s been a pleasure to design a season that is reflective of the dynamic cultures and musical tastes of Southern California.”

Tickets to Bernadette Peters and season tickets to the 2024-25 Pops season are available. Visit www.PacificSymphony.com.