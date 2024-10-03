Newport Beach City Manager Update: Balboa Peninsula Trolley, Fire Service Day

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley, the free summer shuttle service presented by the City with grant funding from the Orange County Transportation Authority, will continue to serve Newport Beach residents and visitors through 2031, with improvements and potential local transit expansions over the next several years.

At a City Council study session on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Council heard recommendations from an ad hoc committee that has been meeting for several months to discuss possible improvements and expansions of the current service.

Following the presentation, Council members supported continuing trolley operations on summer weekends and holidays for seven more years, through 2031.

Council members also supported staff returning with a contract to purchase several new trolleys of a different type – more traditional, open-air vehicles reminiscent of Orange County’s historic Pacific Electric red car trolleys. The new trolleys, fueled by compressed natural gas, are not available in 2025 but would be ready for operation in summer 2026. The 2025 season will continue to operate with the van shuttle buses that have been in use for the past seven years.

In addition, City staff will study options to potentially expand transit service to connect other areas of Newport Beach to the Peninsula trolley, specifically Balboa Island, Corona del Mar and Newport Center, in a citywide network to enhance mobility and accessibility for residents and visitors.

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley system, which includes 22 stops and free parking at the City’s Avon Street parking lot, served more than 20,000 riders between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year. For the past seven years, about 80 percent of the cost has been supported by grants from OCTA Measure M2. OCTA grants may cover as much as 90 percent of the trolley service through 2031.

NBFD to Host Fire Service Day Oct. 6

The Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) invites the community to join in the excitement of Fire Service Day on Sunday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 7, 20401 SW Acacia St.

This family-friendly event will showcase a thrilling live fire and rescue demonstration, including the “Jaws of Life” in action. There will be activities for all ages, including a bounce house for children, delicious food for attendees and opportunities to meet NBFD firefighters and paramedics. The event will feature an appearance by Tora, our beloved fire support dog.

Bring your family and friends to learn about fire safety, witness the impressive skills of our local fire crews and enjoy a day full of community engagement.

Fire Personnel Return Home as Regional Wildfires Reach Containment

All Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) personnel have safely returned home from their deployments to assist with the Airport and Line fires.

The Airport Fire is now 95 percent contained (as of Sept. 27) after burning through 23,526 acres across Orange and Riverside counties. The fire caused significant damage to commercial and residential structures, with 160 structures destroyed and 34 damaged. There have been 22 confirmed injuries involving fire personnel and civilians.

Meanwhile, the Line Fire in San Bernardino County has reached 83 percent containment (as of Sept. 27) and has burned 39,232 acres. The fire damaged four structures, destroyed one structure and caused four confirmed injuries among fire personnel and civilians.

The NBFD continues to closely monitor the California wildfires and stands ready to support regional firefighting efforts as additional assistance is needed.

NBPD Presents ‘911 for Kids’ at Newport Heights

The Newport Beach Police Department recently presented the “911 for Kids” program at Newport Heights Elementary.

The program helps children to understand how and when to dial 911, and empowers them with vital knowledge and skills that could save lives. NBPD officers engaged students with interactive activities that made learning about emergency situations both fun and informative.

The children learned to recognize emergencies, understand what information to share when they call 911, and other ways to feel more confident in critical situations.

Used Book Sale at Central Library Oct. 5

The Friends of the Newport Beach Public Library will host a large sale of used books on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

The sale is open to the public. Prices start at just $1.

Free Financial Planning Begin

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation presents “It’s Your Money!,” a free series of six financial workshops beginning Monday, September 30.

The sessions will be on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from September 30 through November 4 at the Central Library, Friends Meeting Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Community members are invited to attend all sessions or select sessions in this free series The instructors are local, fee only financial advisors; none of the speakers are licensed to sell any financial products.

For more information and schedule details visit the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation website: https://nbplf.foundation/programs/financial-literacy-workshops.

Free Oct. 13 Concert to Feature Jazz, Swing Tribute Band at Marina Park

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission will presents its annual Autumn Concert featuring the Gotham City Swingers, a jazz and swing tribute band, on October 13 from

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. Alcohol is not permitted. Admission and parking are free.

Pickleball Courts at Bonita Canyon Temporarily Closed through Oct. 7

The pickleball courts at Bonita Canyon Sports Park will be closed for resurfacing the week of September 30. The Newport Coast Pickleball Courts, adjacent to the Newport Coast Community Center, will remain open for play during the closure.

The complex features six public courts and are open from 7 a.m. until dusk on a first come-first serve basis, with a 1-hour time limit when others are waiting.

The courts at Bonita Canyon Sports Park are expected to reopen on October 7.

McFadden Square Beautification Project Now Underway

After a busy summer season, the City’s Public Works Department is actively refreshing and beautifying the McFadden Square area.

Staff members have been busy implementing a variety of projects, including landscaping and turf renovation; planter wall and bench repairs; brick and concrete ribbon repairs; new paint for bollards, bike racks, sign struts and striping; power washing; and detailing of monuments and plaques.

This work will help improve and preserve this historic location as a community attraction and gathering place for residents and visitors.