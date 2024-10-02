Local Boys & Girls Club Expands Employment Resources for OC Youth

Share this:

As part of National Workforce Development Month in September, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast – which includes the city of Newport Beach – celebrated the first anniversary of its rebranded Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, following last year’s merger with the 53-year-old organization of the same name.

This enhanced program strengthens the Club’s workforce development efforts, which were launched in 2022, by equipping young adults ages 16-24 with essential skills to secure and sustain meaningful employment.

The initiative also addresses the workforce gap affecting both Orange County’s youth and the local corporate community.

In the past year, the YES Workforce Development program served 1,770 members – a 110 percent increase from the previous year – across 11 participating educational institutions within the Newport-Mesa School District, Irvine Unified School District, Santa Ana Community, Santa Ana College, and the Achievement Institute of Scientific Studies group at Chapman University. Of the students who reported, more than 200 secured employment opportunities.

With a disparity in the skills and qualifications of the current and future workforces, the Club created two new programs: YES Workforce Development and YES Workforce Solutions.

YES Workforce Development is tailored to young adults to enhance their professional soft skills and career opportunities, while YES Workforce Solutions caters to Orange County employers seeking a pool of qualified entry-level candidates.

“The first job of a young person’s life is vital to ensuring they learn the skills they need to succeed in whatever career path they choose. In our merger with YES, we made an investment that has paid off tremendously as we connected youth to more in-depth curriculum and opportunity,” said Robert Santana, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. “In the second year of our Workforce Development initiative, we have our sights set on expanding our footprint across Orange County so that all youth can take the steps to build a prosperous career.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast is committed to ensuring that every young person it serves receives first-class mentorship and the support they need to succeed, regardless of their background, socio-economic status, or obstacles.

Aligned with this commitment, the Club is sharing what’s ahead for its YES Workforce Development initiative.

Partnership with Estancia High School: The YES Workforce Development initiative will partner with Estancia High School on several workforce development programs. First, it will provide youth in the school’s Regional Occupation Program with practical work experience in their chosen industry by partnering with OC’s top employers. Through the support of YES Workforce Development, the initiative will also coordinate workshops for Estancia’s first-ever senior project, including career workshops and career spotlight presentations where students will participate in a 6-month program that teaches them professional development skills, financial literacy, and career-focused skills for students to use upon entering the workforce. Students will complete six workshops throughout the program to fulfill their graduation requirements.

New Programs: The YES Workforce Development initiative is developing a new program to help all seniors receive the State Seal of Civic Engagement, an award for California students who demonstrate excellence in civics education and participation. At Woodbridge High School, YES Workforce Development is planning a robust Career and Technical Education program, including expanding its job readiness core program and adding bi-monthly career panel events, field trips to corporate partners, and a Spring 2025 job fair to help students obtain summer work. Career panels and the spring hiring fair will be available to students at other IUSD schools. The program is working on plans to partner with Newport Harbor and Corona Del Mar High School to deliver this workforce readiness curriculum.

Partnerships with new schools have been established, allowing the YES Workforce Development Initiative to expand into Orange and Anaheim, further deepening the Club’s impact within its local communities.

