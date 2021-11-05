Newport Beach City Manager Update: Drought, Redistricting

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Despite the recent rainfall, California remains in a very serious drought. Governor Newsom has called for all counties statewide, including Orange County, to cut water usage voluntarily by 15 percent.

We expect to see additional statewide proclamations in the coming months, at levels to be determined by this winter’s rainfall amounts.

In the meantime, Newport Beach is preparing to respond to the drought conditions, and we would like your input.

The City is inviting Newport Beach residents to take a short survey that will help inform our response to the drought and our approach to water conservation efforts, as a community.

Please take a moment for this short survey on the drought and water conservation. We appreciate your time and feedback on this important issue.

Click here to take the survey: https://elucd.typeform.com/to/TTy8RAoz?id=LUHXOCHPHEUYSFESOFHWVZQQBORGQSQUXNTVASHCZFCKJKMVYAEVHUOLSEGWVIHELMVYCFCUBVEFJFEPYEMTSVYKUFRAAFYZIXBS&latitude=33.6846&longitude=-117.827.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of November 4, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 5,151, an increase of 59 cases from October 28. The total number of cases in Orange County as of November 4 was 306,274, an increase of 1,906 cases from October 28. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of November 4 was 294,674. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health. The County’s daily, weekday update of COVID-19 case information is available at https://ochca.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cc4859c8c522496b9f21c451de2fedae.

Those seeking vaccination options can visit the HCA page at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels by the California Department of Public Health.

Council Redistricting Committee to Meet November 8

On Monday, November 8 at 6 p.m., the City Council Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee will hold an in-person public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Drive.

Every 10 years, local governments use updated federal census data to redraw City Council district lines to reflect local population changes. This meeting will provide the Ad Hoc Committee and residents with an overview of the redistricting process and allow public comments to be considered before draft maps are created. The purpose of the Committee is to review the results of Census 2020 to ensure that all seven Council districts contain a nearly equal number of residents to provide fair representation on the City Council. As a result, the City Council District boundaries may need to be adjusted. Please see the City’s website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/redistricting for more information.

Homelessness Update

15 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

City Net, the City’s contract homeless services agency, completed paperwork packets for several clients matched to Emergency Housing Vouchers. Emergency Housing Vouchers are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and allow people to pay affordable rent based on their fixed incomes. Nine people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach have been awarded vouchers so far and are working with a housing navigator to locate apartments. The voucher program is administered by the Orange County Housing Authority.

City Net enrolled two people into their services and completed Vulnerability Index Intake Assessment for a man experiencing homelessness by Castaways Park. The assessment is used to screen clients to determine proper placement in the County’s Continuum of Care system. Some factors include age, health issues, and length of time being unsheltered. Case managers will follow up with the client to provide housing assessments and prepare documentation for housing.

City Net completed housing assessments with three people enrolled in their services. City Net obtained a police report for one person and interviewed another person to complete the documentation process.

City Net transported a client to People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) for an intake appointment at the Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana. The Yale center provides shelter for as many as 425 people experiencing homelessness and provides case managers who locate appropriate housing, assist with job searches, and provide other on-site services.

City Net ordered identifying documents (including a photo ID, birth certificate, and Social Security card) for several people enrolled in their services.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.