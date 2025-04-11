Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire Safety Zone Maps, Home Wildfire Inspections

The State of California has released updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps, which are now available for public review and comment on the City’s website at www.newportbeachca.gov/firemaps.

These maps, developed by CAL FIRE, identify areas with varying levels of fire hazard based on factors such as vegetation, topography and weather patterns. They serve as an important tool for guiding fire prevention efforts and informing safety regulations in fire-prone areas.

This is the first update for the Orange County region in 14 years.

To enhance accessibility, the City created an interactive webpage where residents can view and compare the newly updated maps with the 2012 adopted versions. We encourage all residents, especially those in fire hazard zones, to review these maps and provide feedback during the 30-day public comment period.

Following this review process, the updated maps will be presented to the City Council for formal adoption. This effort aligns with the upcoming California Wildland-Urban Interface Code, set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

While the new code does not introduce major regulatory changes, it consolidates existing fire safety laws into a single, comprehensive resource for residents, developers and regulatory agencies.

It is important to note that these maps assess fire hazard based on long-term environmental conditions rather than fire risk, which takes into account factors such as home hardening and defensible space measures. However, properties in high and very-high fire hazard zones will need to comply with updated state building codes, landscaping requirements, and real estate disclosure regulations.

I encourage residents to review the maps, learn more about fire hazard designations, and participate in the public comment process. Your input is important as we work together to enhance fire safety in our community.

City’s Beach Maintenance Team

As spring arrives and more visitors flock to our shores, I want to take a moment to recognize and thank the dedicated members of the City’s beach maintenance team.

These hardworking individuals, who are part of our Public Works Department staff, play a vital role in keeping Newport Beach’s world-renowned coastline clean, safe and beautiful for residents and visitors alike.

Every day, often before the sun rises, our crews use a combination of heavy equipment and hand-picking methods to remove litter, smooth the sand, and ensure the beaches remain pristine. Their efforts are especially critical during the busy spring break and summer months when the daily beach population can swell to 100,000 or more. They also play a critical role in protecting oceanfront homes and property from flooding by creating strategic sand barriers during storm season.

Maintaining the community’s shoreline is one of the City’s top priorities, and we are proud of the work that goes into preserving the natural beauty of our coast.

Join Us Saturday April 12 for Mayor’s Egg Race Event

The City’s 10th Annual Mayor’s Egg Race will be on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Civic Center Lawn, 100 Civic Center Dr. Residents are invited to join us for this free family event, which will include train rides, bubbles, egg races, photo ops, crafts, movies and more!

Teens Ages 13-15 Invited to Apply for Summer Leadership Program

The City is offering a Teen Leader Program for teens ages 13-15. The program gives teens an opportunity to work side by side with City recreation staff in youth summer camps, the Pint-Sized Camp, the Marina Park Sailing & Boating Center, and for City events.

Participants can earn service credits, get involved in the community, develop and enhance life and work skills, and gain valuable job experience. For more information or to apply, visit: newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services.

City to Host Free Paper Shredding, E-Waste Disposal and Compost Distribution Event April 26

On Saturday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City is hosting a Compost, E-Waste and Document Shredding event for Newport Beach residents, at the City Yard located at 592 Superior Ave. On-site document shredding and electronic waste drop-off will be available. Additionally free bagged compost will also be provided while supplies last. Please remove batteries from any devices.

Should you have any question regarding the event, you can email them to pwinfo@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3055.

For Newport Beach residents unable to attend, the City will also plan to provide free self-serve pick-up, bagged compost in the parking lot across from Oasis Senior Center at 801 Narcissus Ave., and the parking lot between Fields 3 and 4 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park East at 1990 Ford Road.

Newport Beach Fire Department Offers Free Home Wildfire Inspections

The Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) reminds homeowners that they can request a free wildfire safety inspection of their property. Through this service, trained fire personnel will visit your home and provide guidance on vegetation management, defensible space, and steps to reduce wildfire risk. Inspections can be scheduled directly through the NBFD website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department.

This local effort also supports statewide updates to fire regulations, including the California Wildland-Urban Interface Code, which takes effect in January 2026.

While the updated code mainly consolidates existing fire safety laws, it underscores the importance of understanding local hazards and taking preventive action.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free inspection services, as well as the updated map tools by visiting www.newportbeachca.gov/firemaps.

Community Program Grant Applications Due April 22

The City is currently accepting applications for annual community programs grants and special events grants. Grants are available in two main categories: (1) organizations that provide community programs that are available to Newport Beach residents, and (2) qualified event organizers seeking financial support for Newport Beach-based events.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, April 22, at 5 p.m.

Community Programs Grant – The City will provide grants to qualifying organizations that enhance services or programs offered for Newport Beach residents.

Special Events Grant – These grants support two types of events: Community and Charitable Events, and Signature Events. Community and Charitable Events must serve or benefit local organizations and causes, and/or provide recreational, cultural and social benefits to Newport Beach residents. Signature Events are large-scale events based in Newport Beach that promote the city regionally, attract visitors and provide measurable economic benefits.

Please note that submitting an application does not guarantee a grant award, as this is a competitive process. Applications will be evaluated based on eligibility guidelines, qualifications and requirements as outlined for the various grants.

For more information and to access the online application, please visit newportbeachca.gov/grants.

City to Host Free Paper Shredding, E-Waste Disposal and Compost Distribution Event April 26

On Saturday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City is hosting a Compost, E-Waste and Document Shredding event for Newport Beach residents at the City Corporation Yard located at 592 Superior Ave.

On-site document shredding and electronic waste drop-off will be available. (Please remove batteries from any devices.) Additionally, free bagged compost will be provided while supplies last.

Should you have any question regarding the event, you can email them to pwinfo@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3055.

Central Library Elevator Improvements Underway

A project to improve the elevators at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., is now underway.

The effort will modernize and upgrade the two existing elevators and fire alarm devices to comply with the latest building codes, provide an improved user experience, and enhance safety.

The library will remain open during construction. One of the elevators will remain in operation at all times and pedestrian detours may be deployed for safety.

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2025.