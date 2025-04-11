Corona del Mar Residents Association Meeting on April 17 Features Hometown Hero Laird Hayes

The Corona del Mar Residents Association will hold its monthly community meeting on Thursday, April 17, 7:30 a.m. at OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar.

This month’s community meeting features Laird Hayes, a long-time Newport Beach resident and retired NFL referee who exemplifies service to his community, which earned him the title of Newport Beach Citizen of the Year in 2023.

Laird has dedicated his life to guiding and mentoring both aspiring and accomplished athletes for 43 years, as well as teaching surfing at Orange Coast College.

He is a frequent speaker at High School Career Days and serves as a volunteer for the Newport Beach Citizens’ Police Academy and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Laird is a former Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commissioner, and has recently teamed up with Tom Johnson, publisher of Stu News, to create the “Tackling Sports” program at the OASIS Senior Center, an extremely popular session that meets monthly to discuss “all things sports.” No service opportunity is too small or too large for Laird.

All Corona del Mar residents are invited to attend this meeting. It will be held in person at OASIS Senior Center Room #2, 801 Narcissus Avenue, Corona del Mar.

Visit www.CdMRA.org to RSVP for this meeting and for additional information.