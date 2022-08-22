Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fly Friendly Program, Beach Sand Project

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The advocacy efforts of Newport Beach’s Aviation Committee paid off once again this week, as the County of Orange adopted the Fly Friendly program to reduce impacts from general aviation jets on our neighborhoods. The concept for the program was proposed by the Aviation Committee.

The new program provides incentives for general aviation jet operators at John Wayne Airport who voluntarily avoid nighttime and early-morning operations, produce the least amount of measurable noise per year, contribute to restoration and habitat projects through the Irvine Ranch Conservancy or Newport Bay Conservancy, and participate in education and engagement efforts with the aviation industry and surrounding communities.

While Newport Beach staff and residents have worked to mitigate the impacts of commercial aviation for decades, this is the first time the general aviation jet community is being asked to help reduce noise and other impacts on the communities surrounding the airport.

The City and Aviation Committee members greatly appreciate the County’s responsiveness and support for the Fly Friendly program. You can read more about the program on the airport’s web site at https://www.ocair.com/about/administration/access-noise/fly-friendly/.

Please visit the City’s web site for information on the Aviation Committee activities and meetings: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes/aviation-committee.

Need Help With Trash and Recycling?

Newport Beach’s expanded recycling program (https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/public-works/municipal-operations/trash-recycling/expanded-residential-recycling) has brought about several changes to residential recycling and refuse service this year, including the introduction of organic waste recycling, charges for additional carts, and a new customer portal from CR&R, the City’s contracted service provider.

CR&R customer service portal at https://oss.crrinc.com:8443/ can help address many service and billing issues. If you would like to speak to customer service directly, please call CR&R’s dedicated line exclusively for Newport Beach residents at (949) 667-4158. You can also email customer service at [email protected]

Please contact CR&R directly for issues such as missed pickups, billing issues, or changes to your cart configuration. For other issues or troubleshooting, please contact the City’s Public Works department at (949) 644-3055 or [email protected]

Register Today for Fall Classes, Programs

It’s time to show off your creative talents or learn new ones! Fall into the latest season of after-school activities like art, theater, dance, and more. Registration is now open; classes run from September 6 through December 18.

Look for a printed edition of the Newport Navigator in your mail, or see the digital version at this link: https://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publication/?i=754964&m=2900&p=1&pre=1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&ver=html5.

U.S. Army Corps, Elected Officials Share Update on Beach Sand Replenishment Project

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), mayors of Orange County coastal cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) on August 16 at Newport Beach’s Balboa Pier to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset Sand Replenishment Project.

Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the project design is nearly complete, and replenishment will begin in 2024. Sand will be dredged offshore and placed in the Surfside/Sunset Beach area. Over the next 4-5 years, natural wave action and tidal flow will replenish beaches to the south, including Bolsa Chica, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Last spring, $15.5 million in federal funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law.

The coastline of Orange County has been eroding for decades due to flood control projects built in the 1930s and 1940s that impeded natural, restorative sand flow to the local beaches. Sand replenishment projects were funded by the federal government, with contributions from local communities, from the 1960s to the 1990s. After federal funding was cut in 2000, local and federal elected officials have been actively advocating for its return.

Joint Traffic Enforcement Aims for Safer Streets

As part of the ongoing effort to combat street racing and vehicles with loud or modified exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department hosted an enforcement operation August 13. Newport Beach police teamed up with police departments from Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Santa Ana, as well as the California Highway Patrol and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. The operation targeted Coastal Orange County as well as freeway and arterial access points to the coast.

206 vehicles were stopped for violations.

177 vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

16 vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations

1 driver was cited for exceeding 100 miles per hour.

3 vehicles were stopped and the drivers/passengers were arrested for violations that included possession of a loaded firearm, unlicensed driver/warrants and evading a peace officer.

The City of Newport Beach would like to thank our local law enforcement and state agency partners for their assistance, and we look forward to additional joint operations in the future.

Drought Informational Postcard Coming Soon

Watch your mailboxes! Over the next several days, Newport Beach residents will receive an important postcard in the mail regarding the drought, watering requirements and restrictions.

Remember that residential outdoor water restrictions are in place this summer in Newport Beach. Restrictions include no watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., only watering outdoors three days a week, and more. To see all Stage 2 water restrictions in place this summer, visit http://www.watersmartnewport.org.

Homelessness Services Community Forum Series

Beginning next month, through November, the City will present a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

September 12, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring City Net. Jessica Bruce, director of outreach and engagement, and Valerie Carter, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of City Net’s services, outreach strategies, and role in housing and sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

October 19, 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Be Well OC. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of Be Well OC’s Mobile Crisis Unit and the wellness campus in the City of Orange.

November 16, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Share Our Selves. Christy Ward, chief executive officer for Share Our Selves, will discuss the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit’s work in providing outreach, medical, and social services to the community.

If you’d like more information on the community forums or the City’s efforts to reduce homelessness, please contact Homeless Coordinator Natalie Basmaciyan at (949) 718-1991.

You can also visit our homeless data dashboard for the most up-to-date information on our outreach efforts: https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

General Plan Steering Committee to Meet Aug. 24

The General Plan Update Steering Committee (GPUSC) is set to hold its third meeting on Wednesday, August 24, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive. The agenda will be available here: https://ecms.newportbeachca.gov/Web/0/edoc/2827668/Current_GPU_Agenda.pdf.

These meetings will continue to be a great opportunity for the community to participate, stay informed and get involved.

For additional information please visit the GPUSC page here. You can also check out the General Plan Update webpage at www.newportbeachca.gov/gpupdate.

Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications For 2022-23 School Year Through Sept. 5

The Mayor’s Youth Council is now accepting applications for the 2022/23 school year. This educational program gives high school students an in-depth look at careers offered in local government and provides a forum to express opinions, creativity, and civic mindedness.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of three different functions: education, service and outreach. In addition to one-on-one mentoring with City staff, Youth Council members will also be involved in the planning and implementation of community events and engagement with their peers. High-school aged residents are invited to apply by Monday, September 5. Click here for more information or to apply: https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/youth-teen-programs.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Reunited one person with his family in Arizona.

Transported two people to a crisis stabilization unit for treatment.

Transported one person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Worked with the Newport Beach Police Department to place a person on a psychiatric hold for evaluation and treatment.

Transported one person to an emergency room for treatment.

Transported five people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continue to shelter people. Nineteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Enrolled two older adults into services, including a referral to Veteran’s housing services.

Obtained a new cell phone and photo ID for two clients.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.