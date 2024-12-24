Newport Beach City Manager Update: Holiday Closures

Share this:

On behalf of the City of Newport Beach staff, I wish you and your families a very happy holidays and New Year! It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Newport Beach community in 2024.

Here is important information for residents to know about City services during the next few weeks:

Facility Closures : The Newport Beach Civic Center and City recreation and community centers will be closed from Tuesday, December 24 through Wednesday, January 1. All facilities will reopen on Thursday, January 2. Police, Fire and other select City departments will remain open. City libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with reduced hours on December 24, December 26, December 30 and December 31.

Residential Trash and Recycling Collection: The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Wednesdays, therefore collection for the remainder of the week will be postponed by one day. For example, if your trash is normally collected on Thursdays, it will be picked up on Friday. Please refer to this handy guide to holiday recycling: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/75850/638689225199430000.

Street Sweeping : There will be no street sweeping service on December 24 (Christmas Eve), December 25 (Christmas Day), December 31 (New Year’s Eve) and January 1 (New Year’s Day).

Christmas Tree Recycling Collection: Christmas trees can be placed next to your waste carts for recycling pickup on any scheduled collection days between December 26 and January 15 at no additional cost. Please remove lights and ornaments. Trees should be no more than 6-ft. tall, which may require you to cut your tree. The City’s contractor, CR&R, will be using a separate truck to collect trees from December 26 until January 15. Residents may also cut down their trees into smaller pieces to place into the green organic recycling cart. Please note, flocked trees (fake snow) must be placed in the black-top trash cart or treated as a bulky-item pickup. These trees cannot be recycled because of chemicals used in flocking. Residents who miss the tree collection period can use CR&R’s bulky item service.

Operation Christmas Delivers Hundreds of Gifts to Military Families

Thanks to generous donations from the Newport Beach community, the City collected hundreds of gifts this holiday season for the families of military service members.

On Thursday, December 19, Operation Christmas volunteers, along with representatives of several military branches and their children, visited Newport Beach City Hall to collect gifts that were donated during the past several weeks.

Operation Christmas, organized by Yellow Ribbon America, supports more than 300,000 service members and their families.

First Responders Rescue Driver After Vehicle Plunges into Surf at CdM Beach

Newport Beach first responders rescued the driver of a vehicle that had entered the water at Corona del Mar main beach at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14.

Alerted by the City’s Public Works beach maintenance staff, Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) officers arrived quickly and successfully rescued one person from the water amid challenging surf conditions. Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) crews provided medical care for the driver and transport to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the NBPD.

General Plan Online Engagement Opportunity Available through Jan. 10

Residents are invited to participate in a digital engagement activity to share comments and thoughts related to the City’s General Plan Update. The activity will be available through Friday, January 10.

Please visit Newport, Together website to stay updated on the progress of the General Plan Update: https://newporttogether.mysocialpinpoint.com/we-want-hear-you.

Your ideas and feedback will help reflect the collective values and goals of our community. We hope to hear from you and have your voice represented in the draft plan.

Also, thank you to the residents and stakeholders who participated in the November and December community workshops. The City appreciates your contributions!

City Seeks Applicants for Finance Committee

The City is accepting applications to fill an open seat on the Finance Committee for a one-year term that runs through June 30, 2025. The Finance Committee serves the City Council as an advisory board on the annual budget and other fiscal issues.

Applicants must be City residents and cannot hold a paid office or employment in City government. The application deadline is noon on Monday, January 6.

For an application or more information visit http://www.newportbeachca.gov/bcc or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (949) 644-3005.

New Utility Bill Schedule to Begin in February

Beginning in February 2025, the City of Newport Beach will transition to monthly utility billing from bi-monthly. This includes charges for water, sewer, recycling and more.

Customers will receive a utility bill, known as the Municipal Services Statement, 12 times a year instead of six. The transition will begin in February and be completed by March (individual transition dates depend on the current billing cycle).

If your account is set up for automatic payments, no additional steps are needed. You will be charged automatically each month, five days before the due date.

To set up or adjust automatic payments, visit www.onlinebiller.com/newport .

The benefits of monthly billing include:

Creates consistent payment cycles with most other bills.

Reduces late payments.

Helps promote water conservation by allowing customers to more quickly detect leaks or other increased water use.

For questions, please email revenuehelp@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3141.

Recycle Right Over the Holidays!

The holiday season has arrived, and with it comes an increase in recyclable waste appearing in homes. Here are some tips for recycling right:

Your black trash cart is for general trash, such as chip bags, pizza boxes, tissue paper, cellophane wrapping, pet waste, and flocked Christmas trees.

Recyclables go in your blue cart. Many popular holiday waste items can be recycled, such as holiday cardboard boxes, paper gift bags, most wrapping paper (without plastic or glitter flakes), clean cans, glass bottles, plastics numbered 1-7, and paper. To prevent contaminating this cart, empty liquids from bottles, rinse out food jars and only place recyclable items into the blue cart.

Your green cart is for compostable organic waste, including leftovers, lawn clippings, and unflocked Christmas trees. Food scraps can be placed loose in the green cart or collected in a compostable bag, newspaper or brown paper bag.

A kitchen food scrap pail is an easy way to collect food scraps. Make sure to line your pail with a compostable plastic bag, newspaper, or brown paper bag and properly dispose of them in the green cart. To request a free kitchen food scrap pail, please contact CR&R’s Customer Service Department at (949) 667-4158 or email newportbeach-recycles@crrmail.com.