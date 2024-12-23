Four Newly Restored Historic North Beach Cottages Open for Year-End Stays

Share this:

Crystal Cove Conservancy, the nonprofit public benefit organization partnering with Crystal Cove State Park, has announced that four newly restored North Beach Cottages are now available for online reservations.

The public can book stays at the following cottages: Cottage #11A, The Carpenter’s Castle; Cottage #11B, Crow’s Nest; Cottage #25, Grunion Run; and Cottage #28, Board and Batten.

Reservations will be available through the California State Parks reservation system, www.ReserveCalifornia.com. Reservations will initially be released in a four-week format.

“We are thrilled to see the continued revival of the North Beach cottages,” said Kate Wheeler, President & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “The opening of these four cottages comes at a truly special time. As the year draws to a close, visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience the magic of Crystal Cove during this festive season. Welcoming guests to these restored cottages is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and we look forward to seeing visitors create unforgettable memories along our stunning coastline.”

The restoration of these cottages is part of the $55 million North Beach Restoration Project, an ambitious initiative to preserve and restore the remaining 17 historic cottages in Crystal Cove State Park’s Historic District. Once completed, this project will ensure that future generations can enjoy this iconic coastal treasure.

Funding for the project has been made possible through a partnership of dedicated organizations and individuals. Key supporters include Bank of America, which invested in the project and facilitated Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, and Assembly Member Cottie Petrie-Norris, who played a pivotal role in securing over $30 million in state funding.

Additional contributions came from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the WWW Foundation, community philanthropists, and many generous individual donors.

The North Beach Restoration Project is on track for completion in 2026. This effort represents a significant milestone in preserving the cultural, architectural, and environmental legacy of the Historic District.

For more information about the North Beach Restoration Project, tips on reserving a cottage, and ways to support Crystal Cove Conservancy’s work, visit www.CrystalCove.org/BeachCottages.

Cottage Details and Descriptions:

Cottage #11A: The Carpenter’s Castle

The Carpenter’s Castle is a charming, ocean-view beach cottage that has been meticulously restored! This delightful retreat features four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. With stunning views of the ocean and a cozy, regal ambiance, Carpenter’s Castle is an idyllic haven for those seeking a serene coastal getaway. This cottage sleeps up to eight people.

Cottage #11B: Crow’s Nest

Perched high above the shoreline, Cottage 11B, the Crow’s Nest, offers a cozy studio retreat with sweeping ocean views and endless sunshine. This charming second-story haven offers a delightful sunning nook, and a single bathroom, perfect for soaking in the serenity of Crystal Cove. True to its name, the Crow’s Nest boasts some of the best views in the park—an ideal spot to perch and let your worries drift away with the tide. This cottage sleeps two people.

Cottage #25: Grunion Run

The Grunion Run offers expansive ocean views from the patio and living room just above the sand. The interior of this two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage is full of rich browns against a classic white exterior and filled with brilliant natural light. This cottage sleeps up to six people.

Cottage #28: Board and Batten

The Board and Batten is a picturesque beach cottage featuring an ocean view patio perfect for enjoying stunning Catalina sunsets. This cozy retreat includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, making it an ideal escape for beach lovers. The ocean view living room provides a serene backdrop for relaxation and unwinding, offering a peaceful coastal ambiance that complements the charming, rustic vernacular architecture of the cottage. This cottage sleeps up to six people.

About Crystal Cove Conservancy: Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. The unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.

For more information, visit www.CrystalCove.org.