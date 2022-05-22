Newport Beach City Manager Update: My NB App, Summer Recreation, City Parks

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City’s Information Technology and Harbor department teams have upgraded the Newport Beach mobile app, MyNB, to include an interactive map of Newport Harbor. Boaters using the app while out on the water can now easily find their own location in relationship to nearby harbor amenities such as public restrooms, public docks, fuel docks, and pump-out stations.

To access this feature, download the MyNB app for iPhone or Android, and click on the “Newport Harbor” tab. The interactive harbor map complements other app features such as paying bills, reporting service needs and issues such as graffiti or streetlight repair, tours of the Civic Center (including the sculpture garden and native plant areas) and more.

The City has also created a business-card sized promotional piece which will soon be available at public and private facilities in the Newport Harbor area, such as boat rental businesses, to help make the harbor more accessible to residents and visitors.

If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to download and utilize the MyNB app for a variety of helpful uses.

Visit www.newportbeachca.goc/mynb for more information.

Registration Now Open for Summer Recreation

This summer the City is offering hundreds of camps, classes, and swim lessons for kids. Adults can enjoy classes such as sailing, pickleball, dance, language, boxing, and yoga. We are even offering new classes for your canine friends. There are free family fun activities this summer, including Movies in the Park and July 4 events.

You can read more about the full summer program in the latest edition of our quarterly Newport Navigator recreation guide at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/classes.

Residents will receive the guide directly in the mail, and copies are available at City Hall, community centers, the main branch of the library, and at hotels throughout the City.

Public Safety Day Highlights Police, Fire Departments

The Newport Beach Police Department hosted the annual Public Safety Day on Sunday, May 15 alongside the Newport Beach Fire Department and Newport Beach Lifeguards.

The event featured Police Department tours, kids’ activities, a food truck and demonstrations by the police and fire departments. If you weren’t able to attend, we hope you will join us in August for the National Night Out event.

Drought Watch: Howald Park Upgrades Save 2.3 Million Gallons of Water a Year

The City of Newport Beach prides itself in providing top-quality parks and recreation facilities. Each park and play field is carefully designed to meet the needs of our community, and reduce impacts on the environment wherever possible.

Recent improvements to Grant Howald park were made with sustainability and water conservation in mind. The new synthetic turf multi-purpose sports field and new waterwise gardens are expected to save 2.3 million gallons of water every year.

City Accepting Applications for Teen Leadership Program Through May 30

The City’s Recreation and Senior Services Department is accepting applications for Teen Leaders, ages 13 to 16, for the Teen Leader Program. The program gives teens the opportunity to work side-by-side with Recreation staff on either the Summer Day Camp or Marina Park Sailing & Boating program.

Teen Leaders will earn community service hours by working with City Staff and assisting with youth participants at the beach and on excursions during Day Camp, or assisting with sailing classes and renting stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and sailboats to the public. No boating experience is needed.

The application deadline is Monday, May 30. For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/youth-teen-programs.

Public Works Springs Into Summer Beach Mode Part 4: City Parks

While the City’s beach areas receive a lot of attention, crews are also busy at various City park areas, where maintenance and repair activities are underway.

Crews are restoring and replacing various park amenities that have fallen into disrepair, such as benches, drinking fountains, picnic tables, and barbeques.

Park barbeques are stripped of corroded surfaces before a protectant sealer is applied. In addition, several park renovations have begun at Arroyo Park and at the L Street Park, where irrigation is being renovated, and sod and plants are being installed.

At several natural bluff areas, City staff and contractors are removing erosion control measures installed to prevent erosion from winter storms, such as sandbags and tarps. In the City’s natural areas, staff and contractors are busy installing California native plants and spreading native wildflower seeds at locations such as Castaways Park, Sunset Ridge Park, Back Bay View Park, and the Groves Bike Trail, in anticipation of spring and summer growth.

We look forward to another amazing summer season as we work with our community to keep Newport Beach beautiful.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team is now operating in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Transported two people experiencing homelessness to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported a minor to the Adolescent Stabilization Unit at the Be Well campus for treatment.

Transported a person to the Sobering Station at the Be Well campus..

Conducted 37 outreach interactions with residents and people experiencing homelessness.

Residents Encouraged to Report Sightings of Unusual, Suspicious Vessel Landings

The City of Newport Beach is aware of recent ocean waterway landings by small vessels known as “panga” boats, which are often used to transport migrants illegally from Mexico into the United States. Such vessel landings occur along the entire California coast, including two instances in Newport Beach during the month of May.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is the lead agency in all cases of illegal immigration enforcement. CBP conducts investigations and takes enforcement action along the Orange County coast, including Newport Beach.

The City of Newport Beach encourages residents to notify the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3717 (non-emergency) or 911 (emergency) if they witness any suspicious activity or unusual vessel landings. This information will enable the Police Department to assess the situation and notify CBP agents as necessary.

In addition, suspicious vessel landings can be reported directly to CBP by calling (800) BE-ALERT or (800) 232-5378.