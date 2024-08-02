Newport Beach City Manager Update: National Night Out, Concerts on the Green

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Citizen boards, commissions and committees play a vital role in our local government, serving as advisory bodies to the Newport Beach City Council. These groups are made up of volunteer community members who bring their unique perspectives and insights to the decision-making process, ensuring that diverse public interests and concerns are represented.

Members may be tasked with examining specific issues, such as land-use decisions by the Planning Commission, or broader strategic plans, as are being undertaken by the General Plan Advisory Committee and General Plan Steering Committee.

This week, the City Council recognized several outgoing members of City boards and commissions:

David Granoff, Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, who has served since 2016

Marie Little, City Arts Commission, who has served since 2017

Rolly Pulaski, Building and Fire Board of Appeals, who has served since 2015

Leonard Simon, City Arts Commission, who has served since 2020

Paul Watkins, Board of Library Trustees, who has served since 2016

I would like to echo the Council’s thanks and appreciation for these five long-serving members, and recognize all of our residents who volunteer their time and expertise in the spirit of community service. If you have considered serving on a board, commission or committee, I encourage you to apply. The Council is always seeking qualified residents to serve.

Interested residents are encouraged to apply when vacancies are announced, or by submitting an application at any time for future openings. Applications are accepted on a year-round basis.

The application can be completed online or downloaded as a PDF and submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, 100 Civic Center Dr.

For more information, please visit the City’s website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/boards-commissions-committees.

Newport Beach Fire Department Provides Mutual Fire Aid

California is recognized for its well-coordinated, public safety mutual aid system and Newport Beach answered the call for assistance again this week to help in areas battling wildfires.

Thursday morning, a Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) engine company from the City’s Corona del Mar fire station was deployed as part of an Orange County strike team sent to help fight the rapidly developing Park Fire in Butte County (Chico). The deployed NBFD engine company consists of a fire captain, engineer, firefighter and a paramedic.

In addition, two other members of the Fire Department were deployed earlier in the week to assist with the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County. We wish our firefighters safe travels and a safe return home.

Despite these deployments, the NBFD remains fully staffed and ready to respond to local emergencies, ensuring the Newport Beach community continues to be well-protected from all hazards. With the fires burning throughout the state, this is a great reminder to be wildfire prepared. Please visit the Newport Beach Fire Department webpage for more information on wildland safety tips & information: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department.

NBPD Invites Residents to National Night Out August 6

The Newport Beach Police Department invites residents to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Rd.

The NBPD will be providing information on crime prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizen’s Police Academy and Volunteers in Policing.

The event will feature displays from CSI, SWAT, K9 Officers, Animal Control, the Mounted Unit and more. There will be food, games, crafts and other activities for kids, along with a visit from McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog.”

Please bring your family and friends for a fun, informative evening.

Free Movie, “Migration,” at Bayview Park August 9

Bring your family and friends to Bayview Park and enjoy a screening of the animated movie “Migration” on Friday, August 9. The event begins at 7 p.m.; showtime is at sunset.

There will be fun activities, free popcorn, and food available for purchase. Remember to bring a chair and blanket for comfortable seating during the movie.

Summer Concerts on the Green Continues August 11

Join us for Summer Concerts on the Green, Sunday evenings at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. All concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This summer’s remaining lineup includes:

The Wilbury Super Group (rock tribute) on Sunday, August 11.

AbSOULute (R&B, funk, soul, classic rock tribute) on Sunday, September 22.

Bring blankets, low-slung beach chairs, and a picnic dinner, or purchase from food trucks on-site.

Admission and parking are free; alcohol is not permitted.

Bonita Creek Community Center Renovations Complete

Renovations to the Bonita Creek Community Center, 3010 La Vida, have been completed.

After nearly 40 years of serving the community, the existing community center was outdated, and many components were showing their age.

The renovations included the installation of a new roof, new flooring, new acoustic tile ceiling and paint, new LED lights, upgrades to the public restrooms, and upgrades to meet current accessibility requirements.

Fall Registration for Newport Coast Pickleball League Now Open

Take your pickleball game up to the next level by competing in our upcoming fall Pickleball League! League play provides teams of two to four players with 60 minutes to compete against one another in a 10-week season, including playoffs. Beginning and intermediate level play in women’s, men’s and co-ed divisions starts the week of August 24.

For more information on fall league dates and registration, please contact [email protected] or visit www.newportbeachca.gov/sports.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported three people to homeless service providers.

Transported a person to a safe location to wait for services.

Collaborated with the Newport Beach Fire Department for medical aid and transport to a hospital.

The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.