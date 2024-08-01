Bayside Restaurant is Going for Gold with Olympics-Inspired Menu

Share this:

The Olympics have taken over the media, and now at Bayside Restaurant the Olympics have taken over the dining room.

No you won’t find Simone Biles doing backflips in the restaurant, but customers will flip when they see the Olympics-inspired menu that makes it possible to feel like you’re dining at a café in Paris.

Bayside has unveiled a trio of Paris-inspired dishes (each deserving of a Gold Medal), available now through the end of Olympics coverage. The Olympics will also be available to watch in Bayside’s reinvented bar area. Live music, as usual, will play nightly in the Piano Lounge.

The restaurant’s wine experts have also included daily wine pairing suggestions for each dish. Discuss with your server when you come in.

The three dishes are:

Short Rib Bourguignon: Braised in Dry Red Wine, Bacon, Garlic, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Baby Potatoes

Niçoise Salad: Seared Ahi Tuna, Haricots Verts, Little Gem Lettuce, Potatoes, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomato, Black Olives with a French Vinaigrette

Sole Meunière: Lemon Beurre Blanc, Haricots Verts, Pomme Puree

The menu is available every evening during dinner service. To book a table or check out the menu and music lineup, visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com or call (949) 721-1222.

Bayside Restaurant is at 900 Bayside Dr. in Newport Beach.