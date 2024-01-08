Newport Beach City Manager Update: NBPD Mounted Unit, New Pickleball Courts

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager



Happy New Year! I hope the holiday break was restful and enjoyable for you and your families.

As the New Year gets underway, I’m pleased to report that construction of the Superior Avenue pedestrian and bicycle bridge at Pacific Coast Highway is nearly complete. The last major step (pouring concrete for the arch that spans Superior Avenue) was recently finished, using about 253,000 pounds of reinforced steel and about 60 truckloads of concrete.

The City’s contractor, Reyes Construction, is now removing the temporary wooden framework used to support the concrete pours. A few final items, such as the bridge’s lighting and railings, will be installed in the coming weeks. The bridge is expected to be finished by March, with the remainder of the project (retaining walls, storm drains, parking lot and landscape improvements) completed by August.

The $14.7 million project will provide a significant community benefit, with improved safety for pedestrians and bicyclists across a busy intersection, and increased accessibility and use of Sunset Ridge Park through the expanded parking lot.

NBPD Mounted Unit Joins Pasadena Rose Parade

The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) Mounted Unit joined the Orange County Mounted Officers Association on January 1 for the 135th Annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, marking the Department’s inaugural appearance at the event.

Three NBPD mounted unit members, including two police officers and one volunteer, proudly represented Newport Beach at this iconic New Year’s Day celebration as they trotted through the parade route on horseback.

This year’s parade coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Orange County Mounted Officers Association. Joining forces with agencies across Orange County, the NBPD Mounted Unit celebrated two decades of equestrian excellence and community service. A total of 27 officers and their horses participated from several public safety agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Santa Ana.

Construction Begins on Newport Coast Pickleball Courts

Construction has begun on new pickleball courts located adjacent to the Newport Coast Community Center.

The project, a partnership between the City and the Newport Ridge Community Association, will build eight new pickleball courts at the association’s private park. Six courts will be available to the general public and two courts will be reserved for association members.

The courts are expected to be open for play by this summer.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Reunified a person experiencing homelessness with family.

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported a person to a crisis stabilization unit for treatment.

Collaborated with the Newport Beach Fire Department for a hospital transport.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Placed a man into an assisted living facility.

Housed a man who stayed at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Continued to shelter people; 25 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.