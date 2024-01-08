“Music of the March: A Tribute to MLK and the Motown Era” at Irvine Barclay Theatre January 13

Share this:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15. Held on the third Monday of January, it celebrates the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader known for his campaigns to end racial segregation and promote racial equality in the United States.

To celebrate Martin Luther King. Jr. day, Arts & Learning Conservatory is producing a unique and inspiring production called “Music of the March: A Tribute to MLK and the Motown Era” that takes place on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

“Music of the March” is described as a compelling journey through American history, intertwining the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the iconic Motown era sound that often served as a catalyst for activism and justice.

“Music of the March” presents a rich collage of narratives, vibrant acting, and powerful singing and dancing. It’s an engaging showcase that aims to inspire and uplift, narrating the symbiotic relationship between Motown and Freedom music and the influential role these musical genres played during the Civil Rights Movement.

“’Music of the March’ uncovers the rhythm of the revolution and delves into the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the man, minister and icon, through an immersive musical revue that goes beyond the surface,” said Debora Wondercheck, the founder of the Arts & Learning Conservatory in Costa Mesa and the executive and creative force behind this production. “Portrayed with precision and authenticity, ‘Music of the March’ explores the symbiotic relationship between Motown and Freedom music, and how these powerful melodies fueled the historic Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and the march towards change.”

According to the Motown Museum, the first rendition of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech was delivered in Detroit on June 23, 1963, and released by Motown in August 1963 under the title “The Great March to Freedom.” The label would go on to release three more albums from Dr. King.

Before the main show, attendees are invited to the “Rhythms of Freedom” pre-concert, a vibrant celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through music. This special event, a collaboration between the Musicians Union and Arts & Learning Conservatory, will be held in the lobby of the Irvine Barclay Theatre from 5 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy an exciting drumming performance by the renowned “Lion King” drummers.

“Prepare to be mesmerized by outstanding acting, soul-stirring music and skilled dancing,” said Wondercheck. “Our ‘Music of the March’ is not just a production; it’s a celebration of unity, resilience, and the enduring power of music. This remarkable evening promises to leave you energized and inspired, especially since it coincides with Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day on January 15.”

Tickets for “Music of the March” are $35 to $105. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org/mlk.