Newport Beach City Manager Update: Recycling, Summer Adult Sports, My Water Pledge

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The rollout of new, green-top organics recycling carts by Newport Beach’s waste contractor, CR&R, is nearly complete as of Friday, April 15. CR&R has distributed thousands of organics carts to residential households since January to meet the state requirements for recycling of organic waste, which includes yard waste and food scraps, that took effect in January 2022.

All households should now have a green-top organic recycling cart. If you are missing your cart, please contact CR&R Customer Service at (949) 667-4158. If you would like to request additional carts, visit https://oss.crrinc.com, CR&R’s new customer service web portal. You will need to create a Web-Pak account, and then you can exchange cart sizes, request bulky item pickup, pay bills, request or remove extra carts, and request valet services.

If you would like to switch out your organics cart for a different size, you may do so now via the web portal. Newport Beach residents are entitled to their choice of waste carts. For black-top trash carts, you can choose between two 32-gallon carts, one 64-gallon, or one 96-gallon. Blue-top recycle cart options are up to two of any size carts, and one green-top organics cart of any size.

You can also use the web portal to request additional waste carts, for an extra fee depending on cart size. Leaving trash bags on the street or curb is no longer permitted. Beginning May 1, waste placed on the curb or in a waste container with an open lid will prompt a $2.47 fee for each instance after the first warning. This does not apply to bulky item pickups.

If you interested in roll-out services for your weekly trash and recycling, Newport Beach has two options: standard and premium valet services. Standard services will collect your cart within 8-to-15 ft. from the curb for $8.30 per month. Premium valet will collect carts from over 15 ft. from the curb for $27.68 per month. Valet services are free to disabled residents with proof of disability. Curbside and alley way services are free.

As a reminder, participation in the new organics recycling program is not optional. The City of Newport Beach, along with all cities statewide, are required to comply with a new law mandating the recycling of organic materials to reduce the impacts on landfills and cut greenhouse gases.

For information on the state-mandated organics recycling program, please utilize the following resources:

Visit newportbeachca.gov/recycle for general information.

Click here for a short video on how to separate and recycle organic waste: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn6jWR2RK6Q&t=50s.

Read through our Frequently Asked Questions document for answers to common questions and concerns: https://newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/70926/637793182513400000?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

For CR&R customer service, you can use the web portal, call (949) 667-4158 or email [email protected]

We appreciate your cooperation as we work to meet the state’s organics recycling requirements.

Scholarships Available for College-bound Seniors and Transfer Students

The City is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors and transfer students by Monday, May 2 at 5 p.m. to earn up to $700 for educational expenses.

The City of Newport Beach Ackerman Scholarship Program was established to assist qualified students in obtaining a higher education. Funds for the program are provided through an endowment from the Ackerman Trust. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, laboratory and/or academic fees.

For eligibility information and to apply: www.newportbeachca.gov/scholarship.

Registration Now Open for Summer Adult Sports

Newport Beach Adult Sports leagues provide the opportunity to be active, compete and have fun in a team environment. Registration is now open for all summer leagues.

The City offers a wide variety of sports for a range of skill and competition levels. Register your roster of friends, family and co-workers in one of our traditional sport leagues (basketball, soccer and softball).

Looking to meet new people and compete in a more social atmosphere? Sign up as an individual player in our sand flag football, kickball or beach volleyball league.

You can find more information about each league at www.newportbeachca.gov/sports or contact us at [email protected]

Help Newport Beach Get to No. 1: Take “My Water Pledge” Today!

As of Friday, April 15, Newport Beach is in 6th place among all cities in the U.S. in the Wyland Foundation’s 2022 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Help us get to No. 1 by taking My Water Pledge today at www.mywaterpledge.com.

My Water Pledge is a friendly competition between cities across the U.S. to see who can be the most “water wise.” Mayors nationwide are challenging their residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their cities through informative, easy-to-use online pledges.

The pledge takes less than a minute and you will be automatically entered to win one of many prizes. Last year, the challenge awarded more than $50,000 in prizes to nearly 300 residents in U.S. cities. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge will win the “water wise” designation (in several categories based on population size).

The 2022 Challenge runs through April 30.

Drought Conditions Return

In response to continued drought conditions, we are asking residents and businesses to reduce water use wherever possible.

Future drought water restrictions are very likely. In preparation, the City has made major investments in leak detection, new digital water meters, and beautifying the City with drought-tolerant landscaping.

Additionally, many private properties throughout the City have made major investments to reduce their water use. For water saving programs and rebates visit www.ocwatersmart.com.

Be Well Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported a person to a crisis stabilization unit for mental health care.

Helped a couple experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach return to their former area of residency.

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Helped an elderly person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Provided First Aid to three people experiencing homelessness.

Conducted 38 outreach interactions with residents and people experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies and nonprofit groups.

This week the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Secured permanent housing for four people: an elderly man who experienced homelessness in Newport Beach for 22 years; an elderly woman who experienced homelessness in Newport Beach for 10 years; an elderly woman who experienced homelessness in Newport Beach for 8 years; and a man who was staying at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter after experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

Referred several unsheltered people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for temporary housing and services. As of this week, 17 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the facility.

Arranged for an elderly woman to shelter in a motel in advance of her move into permanent housing.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Serve Your Community! Apply Now for Vacant Seats on Boards, Commissions

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill the following upcoming vacancies (all terms are for four-years, expiring June 30, 2026):

Board of Library Trustees (one seat)

Building and Fire Board of Appeals (two seats)

City Arts Commission (one seat)

Civil Service Board (one seat)

Harbor Commission (three seats)

Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission (two seats)

Planning Commission (one seat)

All seats will become vacant when the existing terms expire on June 30, 2022.

All applicants must be qualified electors of the City, none of whom shall hold any paid office or employment in City government (Section 702 of the City Charter).

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The application and additional information about the Boards and Commissions can be found at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy or by calling (949) 644-3005. The application and information about the Boards and Commissions can also be accessed through the City’s website at http://www.newportbeachca.gov/bcc.