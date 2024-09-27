Newport Beach City Manager Update: Senator Marian Bergeson Honored, Police Chief Retires

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

I would like to recognize the late Assemblymember and Senator Marian Bergeson as the Upper Newport Bay Bridge is dedicated in her memory.

Bergeson (1925-2016) was a trailblazing leader whose career in public office has served as an inspiration for many women in politics.

Dedicating the bridge in Bergeson’s name was an idea championed by Assemblymember and former Newport Beach City Councilmember Diane Dixon, supported by both houses of the California Legislature as Assembly Concurrent Resolution 93. The dedication ceremony was attended by many former and current elected officials, longtime colleagues, staff members, family, friends and community members.

Bergeson was the first woman to serve in both the California State Assembly and California State Senate. She served in the State Legislature from 1978 to 1995, was a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors from 1995 to 1996, and was the California State Secretary of Education from 1996 to 1999.

She served two terms on the California Transportation Commission from 2004 to 2012. She began her political career when she was elected to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Education in 1964, where she served for 12 years.

The bridge dedication is a fitting tribute that will serve as a visible reminder of Bergeson’s remarkable legacy of public service to Newport Beach, Orange County and the State of California.

Police Chief Joe Cartwright to Retire in December

Joe Cartwright, a 23-year veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) who has served as its chief since 2022, will retire at the end of the 2024 calendar year, he announced this week.

The City will begin a nationwide recruitment shortly for Cartwright’s successor. This thorough process may necessitate the appointment of an interim chief during the search.

Cartwright is Newport Beach’s 11th police chief. He began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1999 and joined the NBPD in 2002, holding a variety of field and executive management positions.

As NBPD chief, Cartwright oversaw the development of a new technology program now being implemented, which includes Flock camera license plate readers, surveillance camera integration software, a crime information center data hub and a drone program. He also implemented the use of virtual-reality simulation training for police officers.

Early Voting to Begin Oct. 7

A vote-by-mail ballot will be mailed to all Orange County voters starting October 7, marking the start of the voting period. On that same day, 123 ballot drop boxes will open throughout Orange County and will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5.

Make sure to check your registration status and visit www.ocvote.gov/registration to make any necessary updates before October 21.

Stay Informed About Upcoming General Plan Update Events

For the past six months, the City has worked with the General Plan Advisory Committee and General Plan Update Steering Committee to conduct community outreach and engagement toward development of a comprehensive update of the City’s General Plan.

This initial effort is documented in a report, the phase one outreach summary, now available for public review. Nearly 6,000 community members stopped by one of the pop-up event booths or engaged through visiting and navigating the website.

The City is now preparing for phase two of the outreach effort. In the coming months, the City will be asking residents for additional participation and input in person and online through www.newportbeachca.gov/gpupdate.

Any questions or feedback can also be submitted to GPUpdate@newportbeachca.gov.

What will Newport Beach look like in 2050? Your participation is critical to guiding and shaping the General Plan update.

NBFD Crews Deployed to Support Major Fires

As wildfires continue to spread across Southern California, the Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) has deployed resources to assist in battling these fires. Our crews remain active on multiple fronts while ensuring that all Newport Beach fire stations are fully staffed and ready to respond to local emergencies.

Here are a few updates on the ongoing fires:

Airport Fire: The NBFD has deployed several resources to the Airport Fire in Orange County, including our wildland engine, an Office of Emergency Services (OES) engine and two battalion chiefs. OES engines are part of the State’s firefighting mutual aid fleet, and NBFD is proud to staff them during this critical time. Ten NBFD firefighters are engaged in combating the Airport Fire. A total of 629 personnel have been assigned to the Airport Fire, working around the clock to control the blaze and protect nearby communities.

Line Fire: NBFD has deployed a battalion chief to assist with the Line Fire in San Bernardino County. A total of 3,158 personnel are actively working to contain this fire and safeguard affected areas.

All NBFD stations remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergencies in Newport Beach or neighboring communities. The NBFD continues to prioritize the safety of our community and the region during this challenging wildfire season.

Fire, Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner Celebrates Lifesaving Work

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the Annual Newport Beach Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on September 11 at the VEA Hotel. The event highlighted stories of courage, heroism and the lifesaving work performed by the Newport Beach Fire Department and other first responders over the past year.

The evening celebrated the exceptional actions of our firefighters and lifeguards who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community. From water rescues to emergency medical responses and wildfire support, these first responders play an invaluable role in keeping Newport Beach safe.

The Newport Beach Fire Department would like to thank the Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event and the community for its support.

Library Live to Host ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Author Bonnie Garmus Oct. 4

Author Bonnie Garmus will talk about her journey from copywriter and creative director to writing and publishing her own bestselling novel on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Green, 100 Civic Center Dr.

Garmus will describe the process of creating her subversive protagonist Elizabeth Zott and how real-life experience fueled and inspired her to write “Lessons in Chemistry,” a number-one global bestseller.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.nbplf.foundation.

NBPD Leads Decoy Operation Targeting Underage Alcohol Sales

Earlier this month, detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD), in cooperation with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted a decoy operation aimed at clerks who sell alcohol to people under 21 years of age.

The operation involved adult decoys who attempted to purchase alcohol under the supervision of law enforcement officers. The decoys attempted to purchase alcohol from six liquor stores in Newport Beach. Of these businesses, one clerk sold alcohol to the decoy. The other five businesses correctly carded the underage decoys and refused to sell alcohol to them.

Selling alcoholic beverages to those under 21 may result in fines of up to $1,000 and/or community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license belonging to the businesses where the illegal sales occurred. Possible repercussions include fines, suspension of the establishment’s liquor license or permanent revocation of the license.

Santa Ana Heights Residents Invited to Neighborhood Town Hall Meeting Oct. 1

Residents of Newport Beach’s Santa Ana Heights community are invited to attend a town hall meeting hosted by District 3 Councilmember Erik Weigand at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at Fire Station 7, 20401 Acacia St.

The meeting will include issues and topics related to the Santa Ana Heights neighborhood, such as public safety, traffic, infrastructure projects and development. Speakers will include City staff from the police, public works and community development departments.

For more information please call (949) 644-3001.