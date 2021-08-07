Newport Beach City Manager Week in Review for August 7, 2021

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to increase dramatically in Orange County this week, as the case rate per 100,000 residents jumped from 8 to 12.7, and the test positivity rate climbed from 4.9 percent to 6.9 percent. Statewide cases are at 21 per 100,000, with a 7.1 percent test positivity rate.

While there is no universal mask mandate in Orange County or California, the OC Health Care Agency is advising all residents to refer to the California Department of Public Health’s updated guidance regarding masks and requirements for high-risk health care facilities.

HCA strongly encourages everyone to avoid large crowds. The agency also encourages those who have not yet been vaccinated to schedule a vaccination appointment as soon as possible by visiting www.Othena.com or calling the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000.

The CDPH recommends mask use for public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required for all individuals in the following indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status:

On public transit (examples: airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares) and in transportation hubs (examples: airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, seaport or other port, subway station, or any other area that provides transportation)

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare

Emergency shelters and cooling centers

Healthcare settings

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Congregate settings such as homeless shelters

Long Term Care Settings & Adult and Senior Care Facilities

For more information and FAQs on the State’s current mask guidance, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.

The County’s daily weekday update of COVID-19 cases is available at https://ochca.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cc4859c8c522496b9f21c451de2fedae.

For those seeking vaccination options, please visit the HCA page at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of August 6, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 4,261 and the total cases in Orange County was 267,908. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of August 6 was 252,291. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

Summer Beach Trash Collection

Newport’s beaches have been especially busy this 2021 summer season. In anticipation of summer beach visitors, trash services at our City beaches has been increased. Through the City’s contract with Republic Services, staff added an additional 22 litter cans throughout our most popular beach areas. There are over 200 litter cans on City beaches during our summer season.

In June, 73 tons of waste was collected, a 13 percent increase over June 2020. In July, a total of 103 tons of waste was collected from our beaches. For perspective, a Boeing 757 weighs about 100 tons. One ton of waste is equivalent to approximately 115 bags of trash. Therefore, a total of about 11,845 bags of trash were collected in the month of July alone, a 36 percent increase when compared to July 2020.

As the summer season progresses, the City’s Public Works team continues its efforts to maintain a clean and safe environment at City beaches. Although we’ve seen some success with our efforts, we still need the public’s help in keeping our beaches clean. Please put litter in its place and if you see something, say something. Bring a garbage bag with you to the beach if you know you will be producing any amount of trash or litter during your visit.

Staff works hard to provide the appropriate number of trash cans available and to keep them empty and accessible; however, if any of the trash cans are full, tie up your bags, place it next to the City can, and a staff member will collect it. The important thing is to keep the litter contained so the birds don’t scatter the trash and it doesn’t wind up in the ocean. Another option is to take your trash home with you and recycle. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.

Homelessness Update

17 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

A couple experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach was placed in the Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana. The Yale center provides shelter and services for as many as 425 people, and assigns case managers to locate appropriate housing and assist with job searches.

City Net collaborated with staff from Orange County’s Adult Protective Services to assist a client sheltered in a motel. Adult Protective Services, at 800-451-5155, prevents or remedies abuse, neglect, or exploitation of adults due to their age or disability.

A family living in their car was referred to Serving People in Need (SPIN) for transitional housing. SPIN is a Costa Mesa-based non-profit group serving the homeless and working poor.

One person experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach was enrolled into City Net services.

City Net enrolled a man into mental health and medical services at Share Our Selves. Share Our Selves, established in Costa Mesa in 1970, provides medical and dental care, access to a food pantry, postal service, and other social services for low-income individuals and families in Orange County.

City Net enrolled a person into Grandma’s House of Hope and Telecare. Grandma’s House of Home is a Santa Ana-based provider of transitional housing for women in crisis. Telecare provides several programs to assist people with serious mental health conditions.

For a comprehensive look at the City’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness, please visit our web site at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness.

To donate, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Next City Council Meeting on August 24

As a reminder, there is only one City Council meeting in August so the next meeting will be on August 24, 2021.