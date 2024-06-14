Newport Beach Community Celebrates Junior Lifeguard Building Grand Opening

Share this:

Hundreds of community members joined Newport Beach City officials on Wednesday, June 12 at a ribbon-cutting celebration and open house for the new Junior Lifeguard Building at 901 E. Ocean Front near the Balboa Pier.

The 5,400 square-foot facility is the first permanent home for the popular Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Program, which has operated out of temporary trailers for decades.

After several speeches, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and unveiling of a donor recognition wall, the building’s doors were opened to the community for a festive two-hour open house. Speakers included Mayor Will O’Neill, Reenie Boyer (a former City lifeguard and founder of the Junior Lifeguard Program) and Graham Harvey (chairman of the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Foundation), who recognized community donors for their support.

The $7.8-million building was funded through a public-private partnership between the City and the Foundation, using federal funds received by the City through the American Rescue Plan Act ($5.2 million), and private donations to the Foundation ($2.051 million).

The facility includes administrative and event space, expanded storage, locker rooms and private and public restrooms. The project included improvements to Parking Lot A such as electric vehicle charging stations.

The Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard program, established in 1984, is one of the City’s most popular youth education programs, employing about 60 instructors and averaging 1,400 participants each summer. The seven-week program – now in its 40th year — operates from late June through early August.

The new building will be available for public rentals during the off season.

For more information on the Junior Lifeguard program, visit https://nbjg.net.