Balboa Bay Resort 1221 Scholarship Awards 2024

On Tuesday, May 28, the Balboa Bay Club presented its annual 1221 Scholarships to local high school students. The event was hosted by Jon Wortmann, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Balboa Bay Club.

To date, the 1221 Scholarship Fund has awarded over $1.8 million in scholarships, a testament to the commitment to fostering educational opportunities and supporting the future leaders of our community.

This milestone has been made possible through the generous support of private donations, club events, and the contributions from dedicated 1221 Club Members.

Recognized Scholars:

The Balboa Bay Club Scholarship recipients (awarded $13,000 each) were Jack Trieu form Costa Mesa High School, Mateo Evans and Sophia Pearson of Estancia High School; Kate Stake of Newport Harbor High School.

Governor’s Scholarship recipients (awarded $10,000 each were Tara Spas, Kaylie Tran, and Alejandro Garcia de la Cadena of Estancia High School; Logan Hardy of Newport Harbor High School.

1221 Scholarship recipients, who each received $2,000, plus an additional $3,000 each in Care Scholarships from a private donation, were Marco Scott of Estancia High School; Dillon Nguyen, Rachel Laurence, Kaley Ouyang, German Leon, and Adelaide Juelfs of Costa Mesa High School Alexandra Grant, Christian Brooks, Carson Simonson, Kaydence Osgood, Niels Hoffmann, and Piper Blackband of Corona Del Mar High School; and Angel Gutierrez and Aolani Gonzalez-Lopez of Newport Harbor High School.

The 1221 Club takes its name from the Balbosa Bay Club’s address on Coast Highway.