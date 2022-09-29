Newport Beach & Company Appoints Ashley Johnson as Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer

Share this:

Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, has appointed Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s illustrious full-service destination marketing into its next chapter.

In her new role starting on Oct. 3, Johnson joins the Newport Beach & Company C-Suite to take the helm of the marketing department as the new architect of its storytelling, advertising, communications, social media, content, digital, creative, business intelligence and community relations.

Her mission is to continue sparking global passion for Newport Beach, bringing the global jetsetter to its shores which drives revenue to all corners of the destination.

“With tourism as a top economic driver for the city of Newport Beach that brings millions of dollars to benefit public services, provide jobs and keep local businesses thriving, we were prudent in our search to find the right person with the right vision to target visitors within a competitive California tourism landscape,” said Gary Sherwin, President & CEO, Newport Beach & Company. “After a judicious process, we are pleased to announce Ashley Johnson as our new chief marketing officer who is the absolute best person for this vital role in the community. With her local destination marketing expertise, creative vision, discerning business acumen, and industry accolades, she is ready to hit the ground running and make positive impacts in Newport Beach.”

Johnson joins Newport Beach & Company with 16 years of marketing and communications experience in the hospitality industry, having spent much of her career in a variety of leadership roles at Visit Laguna Beach, most recently as President and CEO, where she oversaw operations, marketing, media relations, community relations, advocacy, staff management/administration and the official visitors center.

“I have followed Newport Beach & Company closely throughout my career and have long-admired its entrepreneurial spirit and impactful marketing initiatives which have clearly resulted in a remarkable presence among visitors and within the national tourism industry,” said Johnson. “I am thrilled to be representing a city that I personally love and have created wonderful memories in. I look forward to building on the momentum in place and working collaboratively with the team, board of directors, hospitality partners and community.”

Founded in January 2013, Newport Beach & Company is a non-profit organization established to serve as the official marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach. The agency brings together all of the marketing entities connected to the Newport Beach brand, and is designed to oversee separate business units that include Visit Newport Beach, Celebrate Newport Beach, Enterprise Newport Beach and Newport Beach TV. For more information, please visit the website VisitNewportBeach.com.