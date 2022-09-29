Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs

Share this:

The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!

Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!

That’s where Unconditional comes in.

Unconditional helps senior and special needs dogs find a loving home. To do this, Unconditional plans to put these faithful dogs in an environment where adopters can see them at their best and fall in love.

A new Unconditional adoption center on Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach is under construction and will be completed in late 2023. A sister entity, Rise Pet Care, is being built specifically to offer free medical care to dogs at Unconditional and thereby ensure the most efficient use of funds.

This fall’s Chef Masters event benefits Unconditional Inc., and is being held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters grounds in Laguna Beach from 5 to 9 p.m.

The culinary extravaganza offers guests a gourmet food and wine reception

featuring 32 top Orange County chefs and restaurants and an offering of upscale California wines from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests are seated at 7p.m. for dessert, the chef introductions and charity presentation. The evening concludes with dancing to the popular band Flashback Heart Attack.

A 50-bottle wine tree is being raffled to a lucky winner, and a Fund-A-Need auction will help raise monies for Unconditional.

Individual tickets are $500. Table sponsorships are available. Visit www.ChefMasters.org for details.

Newport Beach and Laguna Beach restaurants and chefs participating in the Chef Masters event include Donald Lockhart, Host Chef from Terra Laguna Beach; Elvis Morales from A Restaurant Crystal Cove; Jacob Davis from Balboa Bay Resort & Club; Victor Soto with Cannery Seafood of the Pacific; Antonio Roa & Enrique Valenzuela with C’est La Vie & The Greeter; Lindsay Smith-Rosales from Nirvana Grille; Erik De Marchi with Oliver’s Osteria; Kyung Carroll from Pelican Hill Resort; Ron Fougeray from Splashes, Surf & Sand Resort; Jose Arrieta with Suenos Laguna Beach; and Yvon Goetz with The Winery Restaurant.