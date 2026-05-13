Newport Beach Council Decisions Ignite Community Frustration and New Candidates

There may be some long-needed changes coming to Newport Beach City Council soon. The latest verbal battle between the council and the citizens (the question as to where to locate the city’s police station), has so far resulted in two new candidates throwing their hats in the ring for City Council.

And these are not just any candidates; they are both highly regarded members of the community. One is author and Harvard Law School graduate Walter Stahr, and recently retired medical doctor Dr. Andy Gerken.

The present council persists in its desire to locate a new police station and parking area in the Civic Center Park, a popular location for families.

The park was promised to the community in exchange for acquiescing to the construction of the extravagant Civic Center. It would seem that promises made by one council should be adhered to by those elected in the future.

The construction of the police center in the park is the second unpopular decision of major concern to the residents of Newport Beach. The issue of the construction of the Surf Park in the city’s only public golf course is still an ongoing issue contrary to what many citizens of Newport Beach think.

Evidently gathering thousands of signatures against the surf park was not sufficient to change the outcome of the decision as there are still ongoing negotiations taking place.

The frustration of the residents of Newport Beach may soon be alleviated by the upcoming council elections.

There will be a debate between councilman Noah Blom and former mayor Keith Curry regarding the placement of the police station coming up at the Speak Up Newport meeting on May 13.

Also, what may come as a surprise to residents is that Noah Blom has thrown his hat into the ring for Congress in the 42nd District. He will run in the primary against two other republicans and one democrat: Robert Garcia, currently ranking democrat on a key committee in Congress and the former Mayor of Ling Beach.

Lynn Lorenz / Newport Beach