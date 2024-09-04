Newport Beach Film Festival Launches 25th Anniversary with World Premiere on Oct. 17

Share this:

The stars will be coming out in force for the Newport Beach Film Festival’s 25th anniversary that runs October 17 through 24.

The Festival has announced its opening night film: the World Premiere of “Old Guy” starring two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz and directed by Simon West, both of whom are expected to walk the red carpet and attend the screening.

Waltz will be presented with the 2024 Newport Beach Film Festival Icon Award.

The film will screen on Thursday, October 17, kicking off the 25th edition of the Festival from October 17-24. The Avenue will release Old Guy in the spring of 2025.

“Old Guy,” which will be released by The Avenue in the spring of 2025, also stars Cooper Hoffman and Lucy Liu.

The film centers around aging contract killer Danny Dolinski (Christoph Waltz) who still believes he’s the best at what he does. Stuck in a boring “desk” assignment while pining for the love of spunky club manager Anata (Lucy Liu), Danny is thrilled when The Company pulls him back in the field, but only to train Gen Z newcomer Wihlborg (Cooper Hoffman), a prodigy assassin with a bad attitude.

The mismatched pair is asked to eliminate a competing crime syndicate but uncover their employer’s true motive: removing the old guard in a full takeover. The Company didn’t anticipate that Danny’s experience coupled with the kid’s brilliance would create such an unlikely bond between the two. Along with Anata’s crucial help, the duo takes matters into their own hands to take down The Company and that age has no limits.

“Old Guy” is directed by Simon West (The Expendables 2, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Mechanic) and written by Greg Johnson (The Last Son).

“The Festival is thrilled to host the World Premiere of Simon West’s ‘Old Guy’ as the Opening Night Film to kick off the 25th anniversary of the Newport Beach Film Festival,” stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of NBFF. “To have Christoph Waltz in attendance to honor his iconic career will truly create an unforgettable event for our audience. We are looking forward to announcing additional films and special events for our 25th edition in the coming weeks.”

Christoph Waltz will receive the Icon Award at the screening in celebration of his widely admired career. Waltz is a two-time Academy Award winner for his iconic performances in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds” and “Django Unchained.” His other credits include “Big Eyes,” “The French Dispatch,” “Horrible Bosses 2,” “No Time To Die,” “Spectre” and “Water for Elephants.” His upcoming projects include “Dracula: A Love Tale” and “Frankenstein.”

The Opening Night Gala will once again take place at Fashion Island and will feature live entertainment and culinary tastings from two dozen of Newport Beach’s top restaurants.

Tickets to the Opening Night Film and Gala are $225. Gala events are open to attendees 21 and older.

The full Festival line-up will be announced on September 17. For Festival passes, tickets, and complete line-up, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States. The event brings an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, and to engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, The Macallan, Fashion Island, and the City of Newport Beach.