Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Saturday, Sept. 21

It’s almost here—the annual Pacific Wine & Food Classic!

On Saturday, Sept. 2, foodies will gather at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort to indulge in creative bites from more than 40 restaurants, sip on a selection of 100 wines and beers, and experience creative cocktails and mocktails from nearly a dozen spirits brands.

“The Pacific Wine & Food Classic attracts food and wine connoisseurs and novices from all over Southern California who come to celebrate the culinary brilliance that Orange County has to offer,” explains Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association, and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. “We’re in the middle of one of the most exciting and flourishing food scenes in the country, and those who have joined us in the past can look forward to new restaurants, wines, beers and spirits to experience, as well a few fun surprises along the way!”

According to information from Pacific Wine & Food, attendees will be treated to food and cocktail tastings by Strong Water Anaheim, 2024 James Beard Award Nominee and 2024 TOTCF Spirited Awards presented by Forbes; spit-roasted whole pig Lechon Feast by Lola’s By MFK; a variety of single-serving sweets from JARS by Fabio Viviani, curated by the noted chef, restaurateur, and Bravo Top Chef Alum; and drink of the year, espresso martinis, made with Chocolate Love by Tin City Distillery, a Double Gold winner at The Tasting Alliance’s esteemed 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Highlights of the event include:

Grand Wine Pavilion presented by San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective featuring highly acclaimed wines, served alongside freshly grilled skewers by Sweetgreen and fresh baked bread bar by Scratch Bakery Café(view participating wineries HERE)

Grand Tasting Pavilion with wines perfectly paired with charcuterie and carefully curated bites from 43 local chefs and restaurants in a 40 x 60 foot culinary space (view participating chefs and restaurants HERE)

Cocktails of Pacific Wine & Food Classic presented by Basil Hayden, Código 1530 Tequila, and Papa’s Pilar Rum

Mixology Masters Lounge presented by Licor 43 with premium sampling tastes of Licor 43, Lolea, Mar de Frades Martin Miller’s Gin, and Villa Massa

Gelson’s and Wine Experience – Enjoy award-winning wines made by winemakers Julien Fayard of Napa Valley and Doug Margerum of Santa Barbara County

The Taco Garden presented by TacoTuesday.com with beer exclusively by Puesto Clara and tacos by Chelas Mexican Cuisine, Descanso, Puesto, Red O Mexican, and SOHO TACO

Bourbon & Cheese Experience presented by Basil Hayden

Silent Disco presented by Delola Cocktails

Living produce wall step & repear with Limoncello Spritz welcome cocktail by Villa Massa

“Refresh & Rehydrate” stations with San Benedetto Water

Zero-proof cocktails by Waterloo

Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort (1131 Back Bay Drive). All guests must be age 21+ with valid ID to attend. This is a ticketed event. Purchase tickets at www.eventbee.com/v/pacific-wine-food-classic-2024/event?eid=266716584#/tickets

For more information, visit https://pacificwineandfood.com/.