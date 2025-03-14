Newport Beach Fire Station #2 Razed for Lido House Expansion

It was a joyous eulogy, celebrating both a passing and a re-birth.

To the cheers of an estimated 200 attendees — including city council members; fire department leadership; veteran Newport fire fighters from as far back as 1953; immediate neighbors; Lido House Hotel owner Bob Olson, plus some of his management and staﬀ — a lone Caterpillar tractor with extended shovel began the dramatic demolition of 70-year-old Fire Station #2.

Upon the station’s flattening and removal, Lido House Hotel will build five new cottages on the property, for which Olson and the city “have signed a long-term lease,” said Mayor Joe Stapleton.

Fire Chief Jeﬀ Boyles reminisced that when he first arrived at the station as a paramedic intern, “I couldn’t believe how old and a bit of a dog the fire station was. We used to joke that if we tented the building, it would kill all the termites who were holding it up.”

And because of those legendary termites with accompanying dry rot, Boyles jokingly oﬀered to “save Olson some money and just burn it down.”

Olson rejoined, “That probably wouldn’t be too cool, we have enough equipment here to do it ourselves.”

He added, “In taking down this station today, we’re giving it the respect it deserves for serving our community for so long. We will celebrate this fire station in Lido House Hotel with the artifacts from this property that has been such a tremendous asset to this community.”

“This has been five years coming,” shared Mayor Stapleton, adding that it is a true benefit to the city, Lido House and the community.

Stapleton explained that because of the size and configuration of the lot, there were not a lot of options for development of the property. So “Expanding Lido House made perfect sense, along with possible restaurant concepts; and there will be additional metered public parking in a heavily impacted area,” he said.

“Stapleton concluded, “Thank you Bob Olson, R. D. Olson, city staﬀ and prior council members for making this happen.”

The crowd lingered for snacks and beverages along with congratulations and reminiscences. There may have been a few tears shed as well.