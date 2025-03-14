Catch the Spirit as the Annual Spirit Run Returns to Fashion Island March 16

The annual Spirit Run turns 41 on March 16 and is ready to celebrate community, family and fitness to support schools, youth sports programs and other causes.

Held at Fashion Island in Newport Center, the Spirit Run will benefit area schools, Newport Beach Junior Lifeguards, youth sports programs and CASA Orange County for Children.

Since its inception in 1983 by PTAs from local elementary schools, proceeds from the Spirit Run have supported area schools, and every year teams have registered to support a designated charity. In 2016, Spirit Run expanded its beneficiaries to include youth sports programs and later other youth causes.

There are four competitive mile and 5K race categories for adults in the Spirit Run

including the Dog Mile for humans to race with their dogs.

Youth competitors have the opportunity for mile and 5K racing options. The unique Youth 5K is open to high school age and younger with a quarter mile race for age four, a half mile race for ages five and six and three separate mile races for ages seven, eight and nine to 14, and 15 to 17.

Spirit Run also offers events for casual runners and walkers to enjoy individually or as a family. The 5K Family Walk and Family Mile are open to individuals and families to enjoy together.

Legendary runner Steve Scott, one of America’s greatest milers, will be at the start of the Spirit Run races to cheer on participants, high-five kids and lead the awards ceremonies. This is an opportunity for participants to have a chance to meet a running icon.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, each finisher – adult, youth and canine – will receive a lucky medal at the finish line. In the spirit of the day, Spirit Run will give away leprechaun-approved decorative eyeglasses, hairpins and headpieces to registrants to celebrate Irish pride. These decorative items are designed to complement the costume contest entrants’ attire. The best costume winners in several adult, youth and canine categories will receive prizes.

You don’t have to register for the race to attend the event and cheer on the participants.

A feature of the day is the Youth & Fitness Expo adjacent to the running and walking events that will offer live music, a food truck and many activities for children and adults. Included in the Youth & Fitness Expo will be OC Ghostbusters, a cosplay group that will add to the fun, bumper cars, a rock-climbing wall, mini-skate park and other youth activities at the Camp Newport booth, plus fitness information, massage, merchandise booths and more.

This year’s Spirit Run is sponsored in part by the City of Newport Beach, Fashion Island, Fletcher Jones Motor Cars, the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor and the Daruty Family. Also lending a hand are Pension Benefits Unlimited, Airport Self Storage along with media sponsor Stu News Newport.

To learn more about Spirit Run and to register, visit: https://www.newportspiritrun.org.