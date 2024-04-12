Newport Beach Foundation Presents Second Annual Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic

Share this:

The Newport Beach Foundation has announced the return of the Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic, set to take place on Saturday, May 4 at Peninsula Park, 100 Main St., next to the Balboa Pier.

The second-annual event is billed as a luxury experience with a fusion of sport, style, and community engagement. As a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to strengthening community leadership through education, research, and advocacy, the Newport Beach Foundation invites residents and visitors alike to join in this day of celebration.

Guests will be able to witness exhilarating polo matches that showcase the athleticism and skill of the top-tier players in attendance.

In addition to the on-field action, attendees will indulge in gourmet food, refreshing beverages, and entertainment throughout the day.

After the polo matches, guests are invited to stick around for a special watch party of the 150th Kentucky Derby which will be live streamed on a large outdoor screen.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic for its second consecutive year, offering an exciting blend of captivating polo matches, fashionable attire, eye-catching hats, and active community involvement” says Joe Stapleton, Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem and Newport Beach Foundation Board Member. “This event is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors of Newport Beach, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with everyone.”

The Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. with attendees encouraged to dress to impress in the finest polo or Kentucky Derby-inspired attire and showcase their creative flair in the event’s hat contest.

Limited parking will be available onsite, so attendees are encouraged to utilize Lyft or Uber for convenience.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $150 per person for General Admission and are available on Eventbrite. With limited capacity, interested individuals are urged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to ensure their spot at this event.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newport-beach-surf-turf-polo-classic-2024-tickets-853212189627?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Title Sponsors of the event include Hoag Hospital, Lido House, Visit Newport Beach, Pendry Newport Beach/The Elwood Club, and Code Four.

Premium Sponsors include Balboa Chamber of Commerce, American Polo Association, Tangram, Gensler, Chartwell Real Estate, The Fun Zone (Pyle Family), Snyder Langston, Peninsula Custom Homebuilders, Spinnaker Investment Group, Antonella & Bradley Schumacher, MLP Government Affairs Strategic Advisors, and Teicheira Team.

Food and Beverage will be provided by Arc Butcher & Baker (Newport Beach), Country Club, Lombardy’s, and Fanci Boards by Hanci.

The event benefits The Newport Beach Foundation and Celebrity Children’s Foundation.

The Newport Beach Foundation is a nonprofit philanthropic organization strengthening the current and future community leadership through education, research and advocacy thereby enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors.

For more information, please go to www.nb-foundation.org.