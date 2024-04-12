Health and Wellness Activities at VEA Newport Beach

Share this:

VEA Newport Beach has become known as a luxe resort and spa destination that overlooks the Newport Beach Country Club and coastline beyond, but the resort also offers health and wellness activities that are open to resort guests and the public.

Here’s a sample:

Saturday, 4/13: Boxhaus x VEA Newport Beach

Join local boxing studio BOXHAUS for a challenging, yet enriching experience at VEA from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Enjoy a complimentary 30 minutes of boxing followed by 30 minutes of Pilates dance fusion. After class, guests can stay and enjoy the private saltwater pool at SPA VEA for a refreshing splash and some fun cocktails. There will be giveaways & samples from partner brands that will contribute to this cardio-filled wellness day under the sun. Admission comes with a $35 SPA VEA credit (use any time) and a SPA VEA discounted day pass for $35.

Reserve your complimentary spot at https://boxhaus.co/schedule/newport-beach.

Monday, 4/22: April Sound Bath with Kyle Lam Sound Healing

VEA hosts an immersive sound meditation event with Kyle Lam Sound Healing on Monday, April 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. Experience the harmony of music and mindfulness in a session designed to connect your heart and mind, leading to profound relaxation and clarity. The event features a welcoming introduction to meditation, a transformative 45-minute guided sound bath, and a closing ceremony to reflect on your journey. There will be complimentary doTERRA essential oils to add an aromatic dimension to your meditation, suitable for all levels of meditation practice.

Cost is $40 a person/2 Tickets for $70/3 Tickets for $90. Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/becoming-mindful-a-full-moon-outdoor-sound-bath-meditation-experience-cbd-newport-beach-3m3wc466.

Saturday, 5/4: Move, Meditate, & Mingle – YogaWorks x VEA Newport Beach

Get ready to flow and rejuvenate with YogaWorks on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Come join us for a blissful day of FREE yoga, pilates, and meditation sessions with expert YogaWorks instructors. There will be a curated vendor village where guests can win prizes, indulge in luxurious body treatments, cold plunges, chiropractic adjustments, and more from RevX Wellness, OC Wellness Studio, Strands, Artime Barro, and By Karrise. Admission is free, but RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/move-meditate-mingle-tickets-878223559307?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnb-vea-newport-beach-a-marriott-resort-and-spa/overview.