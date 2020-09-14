Newport Beach Garden Tour Art Sale Through Sept. 16

Share this:

Take home an original work of art from this year’s Newport Beach Garden Tour and support Sherman Library & Gardens.

Every year the Newport Beach Garden Tour features an “Artist in the Garden” at each private residence on the tour. The artists are invited to capture points of interest throughout their assigned gardens.

The finished works of this year’s eight hand-selected artists is on display inside Café Jardin at Sherman Library & Gardens through Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists include Andrea Holte, Cathy Hull, Mike Ishikawa, Jai Kim, Carol Kreider, Yuma Lynch, Ellen Small, and Lesa Vander Bie.

Proceeds from sales of the artwork will benefit children’s education programs at Sherman Library & Gardens.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar

Call (949) 673-2261 or visit www.thesherman.org for more information.