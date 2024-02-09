Newport Beach Historical Society Hosts Former Newport Lifeguard Peyton Reed February 12

Share this:

The Newport Beach Historical Society presents its first lecture of 2024 on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newport Bech Public Library, 100 Avocado Ave.

Hosted at the Newport Beach Branch Library, Peyton Reed, one of the oldest living Newport Beach lifeguards, will share compelling lifeguard stories and insider tales of the history of life guarding in Newport Beach since the 1950s.

This event is free and open to the public. Bring family, friends and even aspiring lifeguards for a nostalgic evening.

For more information: https://www.newportbeachhistorical.org/events-1/nbhs-lecture-series-peyton-reed-dive-into-the-depths.

The Newport Beach Historical Society connects people (past, present and future) by collecting, inspiring, educating, preserving and protecting the unique and vibrant history of the City of Newport Beach, including Balboa, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, its islands and offshore, the Back Bay, Newport Coast and Newport Mesa.

The Newport Beach Historical Society was formed by Bill Grundy in 1967, later lead by his son Gordon Grundy. It was incorporated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) corporation in December 2014.

The museum is located at the Balboa branch of the Newport Beach Public Library at

100 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach. Guided tours are available upon request. For a guided tour, email [email protected].

Visit https://www.newportbeachhistorical.org for more information.