On the Agenda: January 23 Newport Beach City Council Meeting

Agenda packets are now available for the February 13 meeting of the Newport Beach City Council at https://newportbeach.legistar1.com/newportbeach/meetings/2024/2/3716_A_City_Council_24-02-13_Agenda.pdf.

Study Session will begin at 4 p.m. Closed Session will follow Study Session. Regular Meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Among the agenda items:

Ordinance No. 2024-4: Termination of Development Agreement No. 2008-005 for Sober Living by the Sea, Inc. dba Sierra by the Sea, Inc. Zoning and Public Benefit Agreement (PA2008-199).

Resolution No. 2024-9: Intent to Override Orange County Airport Land Use Commission’s Determination of Inconsistency for the Residences at 1400 Bristol Street (PA2022-0296).

Resolution No. 2024-10: Intent to Override Orange County Airport Land Use Commission’s Finding of Inconsistency for the Residences of 1401 Quail Street (PA2023-0040).

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda). If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately.

Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government. If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: [email protected]. The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.