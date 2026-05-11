Newport Beach Holds the Title of Festival Capital in May and June

A festival is defined as a scheduled public event that brings people together around a shared theme, usually in a specific place, for a defined period longer than a single performance.

For a local definition of a festival, look no further than Newport Beach, which becomes Southern California’s “Festival Capital” in May and June.

Kicking off on Memorial Day Weekend, Visit Newport Beach has rounded up five back-to-back festivals that together paint a portrait of a destination that genuinely has it all.

May 22-24: Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival

The festival season starts Memorial Day weekend with the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival. Held at the iconic Balboa Bay Resort, expect three days of fun with sweeping views of Newport Harbor and the gleaming yachts beyond. The weekend unfolds across three distinctly curated experiences: A JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Winemaker Dinner (Friday, May 22), the Grand Tasting (Saturday, May 23), and “Blanc on the Bay” White Party (Sunday, May 24). Details and tickets: https://balboabayresort.com/nbwinefestival.

May 29-31: Newport Beach Jazz Festival

Now in its 30th year, the Newport Beach Jazz Festival is one of the longest continuously-running festivals in Orange County, bringing together legendary jazz musicians, celebrated composers, and rising stars for three unforgettable days on the lush grounds of the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. The lineup draws from the full spectrum of jazz, from smooth jazz to bebop, classic standards to contemporary fusion and more, making it a draw for music fans of all backgrounds. Food, vendors and giveaways are the cherry on top of this celebrated jazz event. Tickets: https://festivals.hyattconcerts.com.

June 4-7: Newport Beach TV Fest

Television’s finest descend on Newport Beach for four days of screenings, panel conversations, and intimate Q&As with the actors, writers, and creators behind today’s most talked-about shows. Guests this year include Seth MacFarlane (Maverick Award), Andy Cohen (Variety Creative Impact Award), Sebastian Maniscalco (Standup Comedy Special of the Year), “Hacks” showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky (Showrunner of the Year Award), the cast of “Landman” including Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, and Michelle Randolph (Outstanding Drama Ensemble Award), and the cast of “Shrinking” including Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley (Outstanding Comedy Ensemble Award). Screening and panels are ticketed and open to the public. Visit https://www.nbtvfest.com.

June 13: Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival

A love letter to maritime heritage, the Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival gathers some of the most breathtaking wooden vessels in the country at the Balboa Yacht Club. Festivalgoers can walk the docks, board featured vessels, embark on gondola rides, and enjoy live music, all against the backdrop of Newport’s glittering bay. The 2026 featured vessel is the Spirit of Dana Point, a storied tall ship with deep ties to California’s maritime history. Admission is just $10 (children under 12 free), making this accessible event a must-see for Father’s Day weekend. Visit https://www.newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com.

June 26-28: NOBLE Wine & Dine Weekend

The Newport Beach festival season reaches its crescendo with NOBLE Wine & Dine, a three-day ultra-premium culinary event at the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Pelican Hill. The 2026 edition is headlined by Chef Daniel Boulud, whose accolades include multiple Michelin stars across Restaurant Daniel, Le Pavillon, and Café Boulud in New York, along with James Beard Awards for Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Chef of the Year. Joining him is a handpicked collection of California’s finest chefs for three days of epicurean adventures: a wine dinner, grand tasting, and champagne brunch. Visit https://www.noblewineanddine.com.