Corona del Mar Resident Carol Trapani Honored at Beyond Blindness Celebration

Beyond Blindness, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit working to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities to reach their fullest potential, raised more than $325,000 at its 9th annual Vision Beyond Sight Celebration on Saturday, April 18.

The celebration welcomed 200 guests and marked the first time the nonprofit hosted the celebration on-site, offering supporters a direct look at how their contributions help fulfill

The event featured remarks from keynote speaker Craig Fitzpatrick, retired Air Force Veteran and former blind hockey forward with the U.S. Blind Hockey Team, and a panel of five Beyond Blindness young clients.

During the event, outgoing Beyond Blindness Outgoing Board Chair Carol Trapani of Corona del Mar was honored for years of service, along with her daughter, Lucie Courtois, a Beyond Blindness client and author.

Courtois (of Corona del Mar) has received services from Beyond Blindness. She is a graduate of Corona del Mar High School and post high school completed independent skills and academic program at the California School for the Blind. She has also completed acting and scriptwriting courses. Her goals are to act and create work that includes all different types of people, especially people who are blind.

The evening began with a cocktail hour where guests were invited to participate in a blind hockey demonstration in which Fitzpatrick aided sighted and visually impaired individuals of all ages in taking shots at the goal, showcasing just some of the obstacles blind people face when tackling a new hobby. Participants donned eye masks or goggles that mimic common vision impairments while using an oversized puck with a bell inside to experience the sensation. Other activities allowed guests to write their names in braille, tour the nonprofit’s sensory garden and try their luck with the opportunity raffle.

Beyond Blindness Board Chair-elect Geoff Kissel, Vice President, Structured Settlements at Pacific Life in Fashion Island, facilitated a lively panel conversation that featured four Beyond Blindness clients and one alumnus—all with various vision impairments—who shared personal stories of how early intervention, education and family support through the organization’s comprehensive Journey of Care model have shaped their lives, from early childhood through adulthood.

Beyond Blindness’ mission is to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their fullest potential. They are the only non-profit provider from birth to 22 years of age in greater Orange County with vision as a specialty and the ability to treat vision issues along with other developmental delays that accompany them. Areas of service include Early Intervention, Education and Enrichment, and Family Support, which aim to help children, no matter their abilities, live full and rewarding lives. The Beyond Blindness team embraces a people-first approach and values family, connection, impact, inclusion, stewardship, and optimism. Thery have been in the community since 1962.

To learn more about Beyond Blindness and its mission, visit www.beyondblindness.org.