Newport Beach Independent Writers Honored at OC Press Club Journalism Awards

Three Newport Beach Independent writers were honored at the annual Orange County Press Club Journalism Awards held on Thursday, June 15.

Music writer Simone Goldstone won first place in the Best Music/Entertainment Review category, second place in the Best Food/Restaurant category, and honorable mention in the Best Music/Entertainment Story category.

Goldstone has been the Soundcheck columnist for the NB Indy for several years and has won numerous awards for her writing. She has written about the local music scene as well as interviewed noted musicians including Al Jardine of the Beach Boys and Stan Frazier of The Side Deal/Sugar Ray. Goldstone is a graduate of Chapman University.

Lifestyle writer Richard Simon received a second-place award in the Best Feature Story category, second place for a Best Environmental News Story, and third place for Best Travel Story.

Simon has been writing for the NB Indy for 10 years and covers everything from city news features to local personality profiles.

NB Indy editor Christopher Trela received a third-place award for Best Business Story. Trela has been the editor of the Newport Beach Independent since 2012, and writes about the arts, restaurants, tourism and other lifestyle topics.